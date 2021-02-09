Grant Morrison

Grant Morrison (21) fights through traffic to the bucket, helping Watauga to a 79-39 win over visiting Avery County, Monday, Feb.8, at Lentz Eggers Gym

 Photo by David Rogers

BOONE — A rivalry game between two High Country boys basketball teams served as a confidence builder for the previously 1-7 Pioneers as Watauga dominated Avery County, 79-39, at Lentz-Eggers Gym on Jan. 8.

Isaiah Shirley

The Pioneers' Isaiah Shirley came off the bench to help Watauga secure a 79-39 'rivalry game' win over Avery County, Monday night, Feb. 8, at Lentz Eggers Gym

For a moment, it looked like any kind of domination would be by the Vikings, who jumped out to an early 11-2 lead as Watauga could do little right. But then, the Pioneers righted their prairie schooners and went on a 16-5 run to finish the first quarter in the lead, 18-16. Using that momentum, the Pioneers erupted with a 25-7 second period scoring barrage that sent the visitors into their locker room at intermission looking at the wrong end of a 43-23 deficit.

Bennett Ricker

AND ONE -- Watauga's Bennett Ricker (5) gets fouled by an Avery County player as he swoops in for a layup in the Pioneers' 79-39 win at Lentz Eggers Gym, Feb. 8, 2021.

Using a hard-pressing defense to force multiple turnovers, the Pioneers took advantage in transition with fast break after fast break. When Watauga upped the tempo, Avery County did too, but the Vikings made too many ball-handling mistakes and passing miscues to counter effectively.

For the Pioneers, the most impressive part of the team’s performance is what they got from their bench. The reserves executed the press defense and transition offense just as adroitly as the first teamers, with an abundance of scoring among all members of the roster, top to bottom.

Calvin Greene (4)

Calvin Greene (4) suddenly finds himself open near the basket and takes advantage in Watauga's 79-39 win over Avery County, Feb. 8, at Lentz Eggers Gym.

Watauga’s Bennett Ricker led all scorers with 16 points on the night, followed by Grant Morrison also reaching double figures, with 10. All 12 rostered Pioneers reached the scorebook, including Jonah Martin (8 points), Tyler Ward (8), Isaiah Shirley (8), Carson Warren (7), Orlando Leon (6), Ben Hale (6), Drew Wilcox (4), Micah Turbett (3), Calvin Greene (2) and Carter Everett (1).

Avery County’s Logan Gilliam was the lone Viking in double figures, with 14 points, although Troy Holman added nine points and Jack Crenshaw six.

Now 2-7 overall, 1-7 in Northwestern Conference play, Watauga hosts Hickory-St. Stephens on Feb. 9 in returning to league play. The Indians are just ahead of the last place Pioneers, at 2-6 in NWC competition. In the teams’ first meeting at St. Stephens’ home court, Watauga fell, 61-47.

