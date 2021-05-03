BOONE — To honor High Country law enforcement officers and raise money for the families of the deputies tragically killed last week in the line of duty, Watauga High School baseball will hold a special ceremony before its May 4 home opener for the 2021 season.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:30, but beforehand all area law enforcement officers are invited onto the field for introductions and for the playing of the national anthem. In addition, commemorative Watauga baseball caps with the badge numbers of Sgt. Ward and Deputy Fox will be sold at the concession stand during the game, with all proceeds going to the fallen officers' families.
