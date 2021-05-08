BOONE — After falling behind 3-0 going into the bottom half of the third inning, Watauga used speed, hustle, “small ball,” and good defense in the middle innings to overtake Freedom on Friday, May 7, in a chilly, 7-3 Northwestern Conference win.
It was an early May affair that felt more like mid-December to the fans sprinkled throughout the stands and pressed up behind the home plate backstop. Ski parkas and toboggan caps were necessary attire. Battery-powered space heaters while huddled under wool blankets were favorite spectator amenities.
If anything, it was a night for small ball. Down the right field line, the American flag flew unfurled, kept starch-stiff straight by the howling winds.
The few fly balls hit in the direction of left field had virtually no chance of morphing into home runs, pushed back by wind blowing in. Fly balls to center were whisked eastward in the throes of an Arctic gale, becoming long outs to right.
Watauga started their catch-up-and-more, mid-game performance in earnest after second baseman Ryan Beach-Verhey singled and Hunter Norris surprised everyone in the stadium – including his coaches – with a perfect bunt to move Beach-Verhey around. It was small ball at its best.
“We don’t have a lot of power in our lineup, but we have some really good athletes with a lot of speed,” said Pioneer head coach Ethan Greene. “Once we get guys on base, we can be productive.”
Watauga scored seven runs on five hits, augmented by five walks, a hit batter, four stolen bases, and two runs on errors by Freedom fielders. The score could have been worse in that the Pioneers left eleven men on base.
On the mound, Watauga’s Thomas Clements picked up the win, his first of the young season. After giving up the early three runs (two earned), the junior hurler settled in to pitch five full innings, giving up four hits, walking two, and striking out five while facing 20 batters. Senior lefthander Victor Wilburn came on in relief to face seven batters in the last two innings, giving up one hit, striking out two.
Offensively, the young Pioneers were led by sophomores Jacob Dilley (2-2, 2 walks, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored and one stolen base), Tristan Salinas (1-2, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, 1 walk, 1 sacrifice fly, and one stolen base), and Cooper Riddle (0-3, 2 RBIs, and one run on error). Watauga also received timely contributions from seniors Hunter Norris (1-1, one sacrifice bunt), Ben Styles (0-2, one run, one hit by pitch) and Rivers Gore (1-4, one run, one 2B, one stolen base).
After two consecutive victories at home, the Pioneers are now 2-2 in NWC play, and now in fourth place behind St. Stephens (3-0), South Caldwell (3-1) and McDowell (2-1).
Watauga’s next action will be in a non-conference tilt on the road, Tuesday, May 11, at Reidsville High School, in the small town of the same name in Rockingham County some 24 miles northeast of Greensboro. The Reidsville Rams are 3-1 on the season overall, 2-0 in Mid-State 2A Conference.
