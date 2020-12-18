Warren "Bill" Goodson Anderson
Warren "Bill" Goodson Anderson passed away on December 11, 2020 in High Point, N.C. 
 
Bill was born on January 4, 1930 in South Boston, Virginia to the late Willie Green Anderson and Mary Tulloh Anderson. 
 
Bill was the first principal of Hardin Park Elementary in Boone, NC. A full obituary is available at cumbyfuneral.com.
 

