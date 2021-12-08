Walter Eugene Coles gained his heavenly wings and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 4:35 in the morning.
Walter was born July 16, 1958, the baby boy to the late Eugene (Jr.) and Kathleen (Becky) Coles. Walter was born and raised in Boone, North Carolina where he attended Watauga High School.
Walter was well loved and admired by all he came in contact with. He had a heart of gold and a generous nature. He was a dedicated worker and he retired from Appalachian State University as a cook after 30 years of service. Although he loved cooking, riding motorcycles was a main passion for him. Walter loved his family dearly, making sure he met their every need.
In 1983 Walter married the love of his life, Sandra Pearson Coles. Although Walter did not father any children of his own, he was a father to many. Preceding him in death is his brother, Harvey Lee Coles; his uncles, Elbert Coles and Ernest Coles.
Walter leaves to mourn his wife of 42 years, Sandra Pearson Coles of the home; one son, Corwin Pearson; one daughter, Sandra Ingrid Horton and husband, Barry; one sister, Wanda Gail Coles, Boone, North Carolina; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Funeral services for Walter Eugene Coles will be conducted Friday, December 10, 2021 at 1 PM at the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church. Officiating will be Rev. Mike Mathis and Rev. Morris Hatton. Burial will follow at Clarissa Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 PM at the church prior to the service.
Those attending the services are requested to wear a mask.
Online condolences may be shared with the Coles family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Coles family.
