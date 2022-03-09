BOONE – Vixster, a business found by a former Appalachian Start student that facilitates garbage and recycling collection in rural communities, is growing beyond the Boone community.
Since the venture began in 2016, the company now serves more than 30 counties and hopes to scale operations across the country, according to Vixster’s founder and CEO Zak Ammar.
Vixster is a subscription-based weekly collection service that provides customers trash and recycling pick up and transportation to convenience centers.
According to Ammar, most people who live in rural areas need a trash and recycling service one way or another.
Vixster haulers in a region will pick up trash and recycling and bring it to a landfill/transfer station on a specified day, Ammar said.
“A lightbulb moment happened when I found myself taking my own trash to the convenience center, and realizing how many folks have to deal with waste and recycling themselves,” Ammar said.
Ammar started Vixster as a project while he was in school at Appalachian State University studying for his MBA. Working directly with Erich Schlenker, the director of the transportation insight center for entrepreneurship, they had a goal to solve a problem within western North Carolina.
After seeing rural community members struggle to find the time and ability to transport their trash and recycling, Ammar decided to change that.
“During the first couple of years, I spent much of my time knocking on doors to drum up business,” Ammar said.
When he wasn’t spending his time working on the sales aspect of the business, Ammar would drive his Subaru Outback from house to house picking up trash and recycling.
After Ammar had gathered about 20 customers, he decided it was time to take the project to the next level and turn it into a real business.
“Fast forward six years, I am delighted to reflect on one of the best decisions I ever made,” Ammar said.
To learn more information about Vixster, visit vixster.com.
