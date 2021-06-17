Mrs. Vivian Wheeler Beach, 97, of Boone, N.C., passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Foley Center.
Born May 11, 1924 in the Triplett Community, she was a daughter of the late Joe and Connie Hampton Wheeler. She worked for a number of years at the ASU Laundry and retired from IRC/TRW. Vivian was a long time member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her garden and her flowers.
She is survived by two sons, Terry Beach and wife, Diane, and Brent Beach and wife, Barbara, all of Boone; three grandchildren, Stephanie Beach of Boone, Meredith Beach Speight and husband, Jay, of Spring Hill, TN, and Brittany Beach Jackson and husband, Brian, of Vilas; five great grandchildren, Olivia, Ruthie and Zachary Speight all of Spring Hill, TN and Charlie and Ada Jackson of Vilas, three nieces, Mary Ellen Bennett and husband Ronnie of Georgetown, TX, Sharon and Richard Bennett of Macon, Ga and Joanne and Fred Goodman of Todd; and one nephew, Kirk Wheeler, of Ridgeway, S.C.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Wray Beach; two sisters, Eula Wheeler Harrison and Jeanetta Wheeler Hayes; and one brother, Stanton Wheeler.
Funeral services for Mrs. Vivian Wheeler Beach will be conducted Friday, June 18, 2021 at 2 PM at Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 2 pm at Mt. Vernon. Those attending are requested to wear a mask. At other times, the family will be at Vivians home on Deerfield Road.
Graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607, or to the International Mission Board, Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, in care of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607, or to Samaritans Purse International Projects, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Beach family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Beach family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.