NEWLAND – The Newland Police Department and Chief Byron Clawson found a few pieces of history in its previous seized drug cases. Clawson found two magazines, High Times and Relix, both issues dating back to 1992.
The magazines featured music legends Jerry Garcia from The Grateful Dead and John Lennon from the Beatles on their respective covers, and both magazines are noted as being related to drug paraphernalia and live music.
Originally discarded into the garbage, the magazines were identified as vintage collector items.
When the magazines were presented at Newland Town Hall, Mayor Derek Roberts and the Board of Alderman decided to verify the worth of the nostalgic pieces.
An anonymous sale of the magazines was recently commissioned, fetching $200 for both magazines. Roberts explained that the sale of the magazines would be directed into the Newland Police Department’s drug fund.
“This money will be used to enhance drug investigations,” Clawson explained.
A certain amount of research was involved in order to discover the worth of the relics, and $200 was deemed an appropriate price for the materials that were originally going to be trashed.
Irony not lost on the town was the notion that seized drug related magazines would be indirectly sold to fight the eradication of drugs in the town.
The funds earned from the sale are a considerable boost for the department that may have never been realized without the research of NPD and the town’s Board of Alderman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.