VALLE CURCIS — The Valle Crucis Community Park is looking for a self-motivated, organized, confident and sociable person with a desire to help the community in the role of associate director.
“As our local community is well-aware, the VC Park has grown tremendously in popularity both as a community resource and as a tourist attraction,” said Ashley Galleher, executive director of the park. “In order to better serve our community, our board of directors and current executive director have decided to expand our administrative staff to include this new part-time role.”
The ideal candidate will work well with others during busy park days and be a self-starter during non-peak times at the park.
“We are very excited to find the right person to fill this role and encourage all qualified applicants to apply by submitting a resume and cover letter detailing why you want to work at the Valle Crucis Park,” Galleher said.
The associate director will report to the executive director and will be responsible for a variety of tasks which are outlined but not limited to what is in the job description below.
Overview of expectations for all staff members
All VCCP staff, including the Executive Director, Associate Director, maintenance staff, and other seasonal employees, will be expected to adhere to a set weekly schedule so that it is clear when staff members will be on site. Time off requests must be submitted at least two weeks in advance so that alternative staffing plans can be made (excluding illness and emergencies).
Paid training for new staff members will occur in May prior to Memorial Day so staff are prepared when Park usage increases.
Staff members will be given a “uniform” to wear while at work. This will consist of custom-color park shirts with “STAFF” in bold letters on the back. Park visitors need to know who they can approach with questions. Name tags will also be required when on shift.
As appropriate, staff members will be cross-trained in the areas outlined below so that adequate coverage of Park operations can be assured.
Operation and maintenance of the park
- Provide primary oversight of park operations and maintenance when the executive director is not in the office. In general this will be two days per week throughout the year, excluding January and February; when the executive director is out for health reasons; or when the executive director is on vacation. The specific days to be worked will be identified in consultation with the executive director and/or with the Park Board Executive Committee.
- Serve as a representative of the park when interacting with park patrons and with members of the broader community.
- Respond to incoming park office phone calls, mail, and email.
- Process reservation requests and maintain the reservation calendar.
- Assist with other park office duties such as printing signage, record-keeping, and correspondence.
- Monitor individuals and groups using the park to enforce park policies.
- Provide direction to park maintenance staff members, in consultation with the executive director.
- Assist with collecting parking donations on weekend days from Memorial Day through the end of October.
- Be able to responsibly handle and count money, fill out daily checkout sheet, etc., per the established procedures.
- Monitor bathroom supply levels and cleanliness and service bathroom facilities as needed if Park maintenance staff are unavailable.
- Empty trash, recycling and Dogi-Pot stations as needed if park maintenance staff are unavailable.
- Assist with regularly assessing park facilities to ensure safety and security.
- Assist with larger-scale special maintenance projects, as needed.
Environmental Education
- Plan and help run weekly Nature Days events during the summer months, according to guidelines and manuals established during summer 2020.
- Be able to engage with children ages 5-15 in a safe, fun and educational manner.
- Engage with parents of participants in a manner consistent with VCCP standards.
- Work with the executive director to compile educational signage or other educational materials (e.g., updating the nature backpacks) for the park.
Fundraising
- Assist with Park fundraising activities, which might include:
- Updating the donor database and preparing reports
- Cultivating current and prospective donors
- Sending timely acknowledgements for donations received
- Assisting with the annual Park auction
- Assist with seeking and securing external grants.
Board of Directors Support
- Assist the executive director with preparing reports for monthly Park Board meetings.
- Attend the monthly park board meetings.
- Help the executive director maintain records of board meetings, correspondence and other materials (e.g., updates to park policies).
- Work with the executive director and the park board to prepare and publicize the annual strategic plan.
- Keep abreast of, and help facilitate, the work undertaken b
- y park board committees.
The duties and responsibilities described are not a comprehensive list and additional tasks may be assigned to the employee from time to time or the scope of the job may change as necessitated by business demands.
Those interested can contact the search committee at careers@vallecrucispark.org.
