Valerie Mary Grace Barnes, 77, passed calmly and peacefully at home from cancer on December 3, 2020.
She was born December 7, 1942, in St. Petersburg, Florida, to Lowell and Rosemary Barnes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jan Sprague.
Known as “Val” to her friends, she loved doing for others. Val was very social, always displayed a positive attitude and never met a stranger. Together with her life partner Carolyn Moffitt, she was active in the High Country women’s games, brunch and dining-out community. She exercised three times a week at the Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center, where she made lots of friends.
Val loved dogs and had many as pets over her life. She was an excellent homemaker and enjoyed working in her yard and talking to her neighbors.
She was a retired home economics and food science teacher, having taught at Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from 1965 to 1997. She directed the school’s drill teams for various sports and was selected Teacher of the Year several times. She remained a patient life-skills teacher throughout her years.
Val earned her bachelor’s degree at Florida State University in 1964 and loyally followed Seminoles athletics the rest of her life. She also enjoyed attending Appalachian State University women’s basketball games.
She is survived by her partner of 23 years, Carolyn Moffitt; and niece Perry Sneed, nephew Paul Sprague and husband Ivan, and brother-in-law Norm Sprague, all of Dunedin, Florida. She is also survived by her partner’s niece, Lynn Gray, who helped care for her in her last days.
No memorial service is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care at 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or online at caldwellhospice.org
Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Barnes family.
