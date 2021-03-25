WATAUGA — Students in North Carolina public schools can now use their preferred name, rather than their legal name, on most records associated with their school.
According to a Mach 5 email to the Watauga County Schools PowerSchool manager, the “North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has been working with PowerSchool to add the ability to capture preferred name for students and ensure the correct name is displayed properly in all areas.”
PowerSchool is a student information system used by many public schools in North Carolina, including WCS.
According to NCDPI, a student’s preferred name will be stored in most areas within the system including state reports, student report cards and teacher grade books. The only report that will display a student’s legal name is the official North Carolina student transcript. The system was set to update to allow preferred names between March 19-21.
A spokeswoman for DPI said the update restores a prior functionality of what PowerSchool once included. In the past, the PowerSchool system had a place for a student’s “nickname,” but was removed. The legal name field is not being replaced, the spokeswoman said, but allows a preferred name to be stored on non-legal documents.
In a statement, Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the “nickname” functionality has not been available for schools for nearly two years.
“With this update to the system, we restored a previous feature available to schools statewide in allowing for both the student’s legal name and preferred name to be seen,” Truitt said. “So a student who goes by their middle name, perhaps has a double name, or goes by a shortened version of their full name can have their nickname included in documents like the teacher’s roster or in online settings like GoogleMeet.”
Shaun Sikes, a math teacher at Watauga High School, and Joshua Roberts, a science teacher at the high school, are the sponsors for the Gender Sexuality Alliance club at the high school.
GSA is student-led organization dedicated to making the school and world a safe place for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, according to Roberts. The club also raises awareness for LGBTQ+ issues.
Sikes said the new allowance for preferred names alleviates a student from having to individually contact or correct a teacher each semester. Now, Sikes said, students can immediately interact with the rest of their peers and WCS staff without having to preface that the name on most records is a dead name, not their preferred name.
A dead name refers to the name that a transgender person was given at birth and no longer uses upon transitioning, according to Merriam-Websters dictionary.
“This gives a student, who is a member of the LGBTQIA community, validation and visibility from their school, district and state when they are now included in amending their name of record to that other than their dead name,” Sikes said. “Students already have enough to deal with at school that can lead to anxiety or stress, so now they will be just like their peers with one less thing to worry about.”
Roberts said the use of preferred names will not only benefit students, but also teachers and staff.
“So often it is not from ill intention that an adult incorrectly references a student’s name or gender, but simply from that adult not knowing,” Roberts said. “Even as an adviser for the GSA Club for the past six years, I myself have gotten this wrong a number of times. Now, school officials will have the information they need, and that is the first step toward the education of adults about LGBTQ issues and obstacles.”
The use of preferred names is also helpful, Roberts said, in helping adults from accidentally outing a student’s birth gender or name to other students.
“The trauma that has been suffered by these students has been shown, historically, to lead to increased cases of attempts of self-harm and suicide,” Roberts said.
According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or questioning youth and those perceived as LGBTQ are at an increased risk of being bullied.
A 2017 student from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that more U.S. high school students who self-identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual reported having been bullied on school property (33 percent) and cyberbullied (27.1 percent) in the past year, than their heterosexual peers (17.1 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively).
“As an educator, I want all students to be seen and valued in my classroom,” Sikes said. “Not allowing students the dignity they deserve to be recognized as their true selves places an unnecessary barrier between the learning and the child.”
Resources on how to prevent bullying can be found at www.stopbullying.gov/resources/what-you-can-do.
Equality NC, a LGBTQ rights group, applauds the allowance of most records to show preferred names.
Rebby Kern, Equality NC Director of Education Policy, said in a statement that there must be an information system that accurately reflects the names, gender identities and needs of the most vulnerable student populations without special request.
“We can no longer intentionally and unintentionally misgender, misname and cause harm to transgender, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming youth,” Kern said in a statement. “This PowerSchool update is one small piece of the overall support necessary for transgender students to thrive and grow in their learning environments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.