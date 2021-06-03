BOONE – Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is offering a variety of courses for the summer for those interested in furthering their education. Below is a lists of courses beginning in June.
Free Training for Advanced Manufacturing Careers: June 7-July 1
Want a career in Advanced Manufacturing? Sign up for Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s free IMPACT Institute. The four-week course, offered June 7 to July 1, prepares participants for entry-level advanced manufacturing jobs and qualifies you for scholarships to continue your education in: Industrial Maintenance, Machining, Mechatronics, Mechanical Engineering and Welding.
Students must be at least 18 and have earned a high school credential. Students can sign up until the day of the class. For more information or to register, visit www.cccti.edu/impact or call (828) 726-2242.
Furniture Technology Institute: Automated Cutting: Aug. 16-Dec. 15
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Automated Cutting class on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., from Aug. 16 to Dec. 15 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. This course is designed to provide the basic operating procedures of an automated cutting machine to cut fabric into parts according to specifications in the upholstery and furniture industry using the state-of-the-art Lectra IX Mosaic automated cutting machine. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Electrical Lineworker I: Aug. 9-Sept. 22
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer Electrical Lineworker I Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Aug. 9 to Sept. 22 on the Caldwell Campus. The Electrical Lineworker Institute prepares students for a career as an apprentice for a Journeyman Lineworker.
In this program, students will develop the knowledge and skills to install, operate, maintain and repair outdoor residential, commercial and industrial electrical systems, and associated power transmission lines. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Introduction to Industrial Sewing: Aug. 17-Dec. 9
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Industrial Sewing class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., from Aug. 17 to Dec. 9 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus.
Introduction to Industrial Sewing is designed to train students in the manufacturing concepts, tools, safety and the communication skills that will help prepare them for a career as a sewer in various manufacturing settings. Emphasis is placed on machine operation, setup and maintenance, threading, sewing straight lines, corners, curves and welts. Upon completion, students should be able to set up and operate a variety of industrial sewing machines. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Industrial Maintenance II: Aug. 23-Dec. 15
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intermediate Industrial Maintenance (Level 2) on Mondays and Wednesdays from Aug. 23 to Dec. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in S-103.
This course will build on the skills learned in the Introduction to Industrial Maintenance class. Students will receive basic instruction in a wide variety of areas including basic machining operations, blueprint reading, fundamentals of industrial electricity, fundamentals of piping and hydro-testing, machinery maintenance, machinery troubleshooting/service and safety. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information, or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Industrial Maintenance III: Aug. 24-Dec. 16
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Advanced Industrial Maintenance (Level 3) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 24 to Dec. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in S-103.
The course continues building upon the skills learned in the Introduction and Intermediate Industrial Maintenance courses. This course is designed to prepare students for entry-level employment as a multi-skilled maintenance technician, where they will be responsible for assembling, installing, maintaining and repairing machinery used in the manufacturing or industrial environment. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information, or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Plumbing I: Aug. 23-Dec. 15
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Introduction to Plumbing (Level 1) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 23 through Dec. 15 in J-220. The class serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the Plumbing Program. This course introduces basic plumbing tools, materials, and fixtures. Topics include plumbing materials, different types of fixtures, proper tool selection, and basic plumbing systems. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more info or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Plumbing III: Aug. 24-Dec. 16
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Advanced Plumbing (Level 3) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 24 through Dec. 16 in J-220. This course will continue building on the skills learned while taking the Intermediate Plumbing class. This course introduces advanced piping principles as they apply to the plumbing industry. Students learn to identify and use a variety of piping, fittings and materials in domestic water and drainage installations. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more info or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
HVAC III: Aug. 24-Dec. 16
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intermediate HVAC (Level 3) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 24 through Dec. 16 in J-232. This course will continue building on the skills in the Intermediate HVAC Course.
This course focuses on advanced HVAC principles, including fasteners, hardware and wiring terminations, control circuit and motor troubleshooting, troubleshooting accessories, cooling units, ductless and variable refrigerant flow systems, gas heating, heat pumps, oil heating, refrigeration systems and zoning. The cost for the class is $182. Scholarships are available.
For more information, or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
