BOONE – A defensive battle at Jack Groce Stadium was the order of the day, with Watauga girls soccer edging visiting Hickory-St. Stephens, 1-0, in a March 17 matchup of the two Northwestern Conference early league favorites. With the win, the Pioneers improve to 2-0 and St. Stephens evens their record at 1-1.
While the Indians impressed with good ball control and rapid-fire one- and two-touch passing, it was Watauga that won the day with constant downfield pressure and solid defense.
One result of the Pioneer pressure came early in the first half when the St. Stephens backfield cleared the ball out of the field via the end line, setting up a Pioneer corner kick from the right flag. Shaelyn Sheaff was on the money with her kick to the center where Maya Nelson punched it in for the Pioneers to account for the game’s only scoring. Sheaff was credited with an assist.
Next up for the Pioneers is a Monday, March 22 date at Hickory High School to take on the Red Tornadoes. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
