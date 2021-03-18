Janie Soucek

Watauga junior defender Janie Soucek races to secure ball in the first half of the March 17 girls soccer match vs. Hickory-St. Stephens at Jack Groce Stadium. Watauga won, 1-0.

BOONE – A defensive battle at Jack Groce Stadium was the order of the day, with Watauga girls soccer edging visiting Hickory-St. Stephens, 1-0, in a March 17 matchup of the two Northwestern Conference early league favorites. With the win, the Pioneers improve to 2-0 and St. Stephens evens their record at 1-1.

Georgia Parker

Pioneer freshman forward Georgia Parker maneuvers the ball down the sideline, prepping for a crossing kick in the first half of Watauga's girls soccer match against Hickory-St. Stephens, March 17, at Jack Groce Stadium. The Pioneers won the defensive battle, 1-0, improving their season record to 2-0.

While the Indians impressed with good ball control and rapid-fire one- and two-touch passing, it was Watauga that won the day with constant downfield pressure and solid defense.

Pioneer defense

The Indians of St. Stephens are on the attack (center) but a trio of Pioneers are circling the wagons in Brelyn Sturgill (3), Abby Kemp (6), and Paxton Pruess (16). The Pioneers won the girls soccer match at Jack Groce Stadium on March 17, 1-0.

One result of the Pioneer pressure came early in the first half when the St. Stephens backfield cleared the ball out of the field via the end line, setting up a Pioneer corner kick from the right flag. Shaelyn Sheaff was on the money with her kick to the center where Maya Nelson punched it in for the Pioneers to account for the game’s only scoring. Sheaff was credited with an assist.

Next up for the Pioneers is a Monday, March 22 date at Hickory High School to take on the Red Tornadoes. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

