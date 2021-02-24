CHAPEL HILL — Appalachian State University will see a $4.1 million increase to its general fund after the Board of Governors met on Feb. 18 for their monthly meeting
A university’s general fund includes all appropriations allocated by the North Carolina General Assembly and all other monies collected by the university that cannot be deposited as institutional trust funds like student fees or special funds such as grants, scholarships/professorships — according to the North Carolina General Statutes and the University of North Carolina Policy Manual.
Paul Forte, App State’s vice chancellor for business affairs, said the university’s general fund is made up of four main components:
- State appropriations
- Tuition and instructional receipts: includes regular term, distance education and summer tuition, graduate differential tuition and non-credit extension instructional fees
- Other miscellaneous revenues: any which cannot be deposited as trust funds such as miscellaneous student charges, surplus property sales, utility expense reimbursements from auxiliaries, etc.
- State/federal grants and contracts: any allotments which must be deposited into the General Fund per the Office of State Budget Management such as federal/state lab school allotments
Forte said the increase to the general fund is attributable to enrollment growth funding, increased tuition receipts, employee benefit increase adjustments and other miscellaneous recurring appropriations.
For the fifth straight year, the board also voted to not increase in-state tuition for University of North Carolina System schools. However, out-of-state tuition was increased. Appalachian State undergraduate students who live out of state had tuition increase by $800 to $19,849 while out of state graduate students had their tuition increase by $1,578 to $19,849.
“We’ve made some hard choices in order to keep tuition in check, but I believe it’s been worth it,” said Peter Hans, UNC system president. “North Carolina is one of vanishingly few states where average tuition and debt and public universities has actually declined over the last five years, that not only represents a genuine improvement in opportunity and quality of life for our students, but it sends a resounding message to the next generation that the people’s university remains within their reach.”
The board also voted to raise two student fees at the university. The health services fee was raised by $10 to $335 and the campus security fee was raised $30 to $60.
The campus security fee was increased at almost every UNC system school in part to help universities pay police officers more competitive salaries. The full board also voted to include suicide counseling, intervention and crisis response teams to its authorized uses.
“It is important that our institutions have the tools that they need to reduce the risk of suicide and its long lasting negative effects on the campus community,” said James Holmes, chair of the budget committee.
According to Appalachian State, the campus security fee goes toward police officer and tele-communicator compensation; highly qualified and trained investigators and hearing officers for reports of serious offenses, such as sexual violence; Title IX and Clery Act compliance coordination; substance abuse counselors, case managers and/or other counseling staff; and system-level safety and security training, coordination and audit functions.
The board also voted to request funds for capital improvement projects from the state legislature. For App State, this request included $5 million for repairs for Wey Hall and $10 million for a partial renovation of Wey Hall and $20 million for renovations to Duncan Hall.
