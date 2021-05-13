BOONE — Emergency personnel responded to a fatal two-vehicle wreck on May 8 involving a 2008 Ford truck and a 2009 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle.
Boone Police Sgt. Joe Knapp said the call came in at 5:20 p.m. after the two vehicles collided at the intersection of Faculty Street and Blowing Rock Road.
Dana Millsaps, 75, of Sugar Grove, attempted to turn onto Faculty Street after traveling north on Blowing Rock Road in the Ford truck. The driver of the motorcycle, 22-year-old Kishaun Wideman, of Boone, was traveling southbound on Blowing Rock Road. Wideman collided into the passenger side of the truck while Millsaps was making the turn, according to Knapp.
Boone Police, Appalachian State University Police, N.C. State Highway Patrol, Watuaga Medics and Boone Fire responded to the scene. Knapp said Wideman was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Knapp said an investigation of the incident is ongoing, but that it appears that speed was a factor.
A GoFundMe for the family of Wideman can be found at tinyurl.com/uxy9pnrk.
