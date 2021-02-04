WATAUGA — Two Rivers Community School — the free charter school in Watauga County — has received a $227,000 grant to make the school more accessible for its students by creating a lunch program and transportation system for the school.
The North Carolina Advancing Charter Collaboration and Excellence for Student Success is grant is a $36.6 million grant from the Department of Education given to North Carolina to, in part, “award 60 school-level sub-grants to increase the number of educationally disadvantaged students attending high-quality charter schools,” according to the Department of Public Instruction.
“If COVID-19 hadn’t happened, then we would have already started our lunch program and we would have already started our transportation system,” said Natalie Oransky, director of the school. “We were kind of granted a year to work on that.”
According to Oransky, funds from the NC ACCESS Grant, “the school hopes to increase the number of educationally disadvantaged students it serves.”
Oransky said they are in the process of buying a bus to hopefully implement a transportation system next school.
Unlike the county school system, the Two Rivers Community School system will have four common drop off points around the county so parents don’t have to drive all the way to the school to pick up and drop off their kids. Watauga County Schools operate 39 buses, traveling 2584 miles per day, which transport approximately 1,679 students to and from school.
Oransky said the food program is not set yet, but they will hire someone to help coordinate it.
“The grant doesn’t pay for food for students,” Oransky said. “That is on the school or the school lunch program because they want it to be self-sustaining so they give you money to make it happen, but they don’t actually fund the food program.”
Oranksy said she will work with someone between March and July to come up with the program.
“The tricky part is that we have to create it so that it can pay for itself,” Oransky said.
Another use of the grant is to use money to help with the after school enrichment program Oransky created.
On Wednesday afternoons, students at the school get out early so teachers can collaborate and work together on professional development.
“I created a program that would give lots of different opportunities to disadvantaged groups on Wednesday afternoon,” Oransky said.
With money from the grant, Oransky said she hopes to find groups to contract with to take students hiking or out to the Boone greenway on those early release days.
“You know, different things that they might not have available or might not do otherwise,” Oranksy said
Another piece of the grant is to bring a restorative justice model to the school, especially in middle school for discipline.
According to the George Lucas Educational Foundation, “restorative justice empowers students to resolve conflicts on their own and in small groups.”
“I’ve been talking with a group in Winston-Salem to do some training,” Oransky said. “I’m very excited about learning more about that and getting our teachers trained.”
The group, Triad Restorative Justice, has a mission to “advance peace, equity and trust in our communities by responding to conflict, crime and injustice with effective restorative practices, education and community building.”
COVID-19 has delayed implementation of a lot of the projects, but Oransky said she is still very excited.
Two Rivers Community School, which has about 180 students, is currently operating at 50 percent capacity due to COVID-19. Oransky surveyed parents on what plan they wanted to follow for their child. The majority of students attend class four days out of the week because the class sizes are small.
Some students are fully remote while some are half in person and half remote, Oransky said.
According to Oransky, the school has had a few COVID-19 cases but hasn’t had any spread in the school. If a student in a class tested positive, that class would go remote for two weeks.
“Our teachers are doing a really good job and our kids are wearing masks,” Oransky said. “We’ve always been a school that gets kids outside a lot, even when it’s really cold. We’ve continued to do that and try to give them a break and clean the room during the breaks.”
