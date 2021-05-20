“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11
When I was praying this week for Mikey and his every need, which seems to be many since the pandemic started, the Lord laid on my heart these words: “There is a season for everything.”
My mind replied, “Sure Lord, I have read Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 many times but are the trials we are going through with Mikey a season?” With that comment, the Holy Spirit reminded me, and has urged me to keep quoting Jeremiah 29 verse 11. I have prayed and quoted this verse all week.
My head knows that God is in control and that I should lay my burdens at the foot of the cross, but my heart makes me pick these burdens right back up. I am so thankful that God doesn’t give up on me. He has given me many “flash cards” of how He has His hand in our future.
I contemplate on things to bring to Him in thanksgiving and celebration. I have two granddaughters and two nephews that are graduating from high school. My niece is graduating from college. We are getting ready to celebrate Mikey’s birthday next week. We are all healthy and getting out more. His plan all along has been to prosper us and give us hope for the future.
I feel that God wants to say to us, “Ah, finally, you have the idea.” May it be so! Think about it!!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for Israel. Pray for those that keep us safe at home and abroad. Pray for our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work, many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SINCERE SYMPATHY TO: Randy Ruppert and extended family at the passing this week of our dear friend, Darlene Pitts Ruppert. She fought a good fight and will be dearly missed. We also received word of the passing of two of our summer resident friends recently. Pray for the families of Bill Williams and Elizabeth Laney
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: my precious brother, Mikey, who celebrates his 54 birthday on May 24 , to Andrew Myers on May 25 and to Jack Mitchell and Wayne Raynor on May 26. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Dr. Lee and Diane Davant Moffett on May 26. God bless you with many more years together.
CONGRATULATIONS TO: All graduates everywhere! My family especially is celebrating the graduation of my granddaughters, Piper Lawrence and Bella Knight from Watauga High School, my nephews Nicholas Harding from Hickory Christian Academy and Ayden Collins-Peterson from Eugene Ashley High School in Wilmington, and my niece, Colby Collins Peterson, from Catawba College in Salisbury. That’s a lot to celebrate!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Don’t be scornful of old age, seeing that we all hope to reach it some day!”
