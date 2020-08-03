Mr. Truette Colven Parleir, 95, of Wentworth, N.C., passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Annie Penn Hospital.
A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00am at the Roselawn Memorial Gardens. He will lie in state all day on Monday at Fair Funeral Home for those that wish to come by to pay their respects.
T.C. was a native of Boone, N.C., but has lived in Wentworth, N.C., for over 70 years. He served his country in the US Coast Guard. Mr. Parleir was a member of the Wentworth Presbyterian Church and a retiree from the NC Department of Transportation.
Surviving is his son, Rev. Wayne Parleir, (Liz) of Eden. He loved his five grandchildren, Cole Parleir (Eveliz), Amanda Brumble (Justin), Nick Parleir, Hunter Parlair, and Chasity Armstrong (Shane); and his three great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a special friend, Shirley Arney.
In addition to his parents, TC was preceded in death by his wife, Mozelle Bloodworth Parleir ; and his step mother, Mazel Parleir of Boone, N.C.; and a son, Michael Parleir; sisters, Dorothy Hartley and Edith Adkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the The Gideon International, 709 Washington Street, Eden, NC 27288.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
