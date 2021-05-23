ASHEVILLE —It was Watauga against arguably the best of Asheville on May 21 at A.C. Reynolds High School in a “quad” track and field meet against Reynolds, T C Roberson, and Asheville. In one of the most competitive events of the 2021 season, the Pioneers were a decisive second in the girls division and in the thick of things in the boys division, in third.
GIRLS HIGHLIGHTS
Girls Team Scores: [1] Asheville 125.5; [2] Watauga 95.5; [3] A C Reynolds 71; [4] T C Roberson 17
Watauga’s Sidra Miller was a double winner in the middle distances, holding off Ella Kepple of AC Reynolds in the 800 meters with a time of 2:28.7, then edging Asheville’s Adele Williams in the 1600-meter run in 5:18.9.
In the girls 4x100 relay event, Watauga A’s team of Abby Keller, Olivia Kop, Faith Watson, and Ava Williamson finished almost a second and a half ahead of Asheville B to win top honors, in 55.3.
The Pioneers’ Sarah Goode (11-01.00) was a full foot to the better of teammate Ella Nelson (10-00.00) in the pole vault, far ahead of the third-place finish of Asheville freshman Paiden Castelblanco (7-06.00) in third place.
In sprint events, Pioneer freshman Madison Combs (1:03.8) picked up a first in the 400 meters, more than five seconds ahead of her nearest rival, A C Reynolds junior Anna Laws (1:09.0). Combs (27.2) just missed joining Miller as an individual double-winner, finishing second to A C Reynolds sophomore Jenna Barnes (27.1) in the 200-meter dash.
Finishing third in the 4x400 relay event and picking up valuable team points was the Watauga A team of Combs, Sullivan McAulay, Kendall Reece, and Shaelyn Sheath with a time of 4:39.1.
Similarly, the 4x800 relay team comprised of Watauga’s Gwendolyn Anderson, Sophie Beach, Rachel Cathey and Virginia St. Clair picked up team points by finishing second in the event.
At the 3200-meter distance, Watauga’s Anderson (12:43.4) earned a third-place finish behind two Asheville runners.
Just eight seconds behind Asheville, the Watauga foursome of Jasmine Towle, Lydia Rothrock, Abby Keller, and Karla Ruiz placed second in the 4x200-meter relay.
In the hurdles events, senior Pioneer Kendall Reece (52.8) placed second at the 300 hurdles distance, less than two seconds behind Asheville’s Alex Thomas, who also won the 100 hurdles where Pioneer senior Ava Williamson earned a team point by placing fifth.
Pioneer freshman Olivia Burroughs upset a host of upperclassmen in the discus by finishing second. Isabelle Temple of Watauga also earned team points by finishing fifth in the discus.
Watauga sophomore Faith Watson was third in the long jump and second in the triple jump. Emma Martin, another of the Pioneers’ talented freshmen, was second in the high jump.
BOYS HIGHLIGHTS
Boys Team Scores: [1] Asheville 106.5; [2] A C Reynolds 84; [3] Watauga 74.5; [4] T C Roberson 44
Pioneer senior Rien Freeman dominated the 3200-meter run, taking first place in 9:59.5, almost a full half-minute ahead of A C Reynolds’ Nathan Honea in second (10:28.7).
Watauga sophomore Davis Hunt again showed why he is one of the top hurdlers in the Northwestern Conference, making it through the 110-meter event just a fraction of a second behind Anthony Triplett of A C Reynolds (16.3) to take second (16.6). T C Roberson’s Colyn Sprouse was within an eyelash of Hunt for third, also timed in 16.6.
Hunt won the 300-meter hurdles in 43.0, again just a fraction ahead of Sprouse (43.2), with Triplett right behind in third (44.0).
In the 800-meter run, Watauga finished 2-3-4 behind strong performances by David Mims (2:05.0), Asa Markus (2:09.0), and Ethan Cannon (2:13.3). Cannon followed that up with a third place finish in the 1600 meter run, in 4:44.4.
Watauga proved to be dominant in the field events, as far as winning goes, although Asheville and A C Reynolds placed more athletes.
In the discus throw, Watauga’s Jonathan Lutabingwa captured first place honors with a heave of 106-02, more than four feet further than Asheville’s Tamatoa McDonough (101-10).
Watauga sophomore Isaiah Shirley captured the shot put, at 38-09.00 as his winning effort. Lutabingwa tied for fourth at 36-02.00 to pick up valuable team points.
Still just a junior, Watauga’s Henry Coatney (12-06.00) vaulted a foot and a half higher than Asheville’s Landon Miller (11-0.00) to win the pole vault.
Also picking up team points in field events were Davis Hunt (fifth, long jump); Trey Thompson (fifth, triple jump; fifth, long jump); and Klaus Best (fourth, long jump).
