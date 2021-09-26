BOONE — In another display of middle school dominance, at least regionally, sixth grade running sensation Cali Townsend (12:51) ran away from the field on Sept. 25, finishing the 3200 meter Watauga High School course nearly a half-minute ahead of her nearest challenger in the 48-runner field. Kate Willette (13:20) of Charlotte Christian was second and the Pioneers' Jane Beach-Verhay (13:24) was close behind in third.
Watauga athletes occupied 8 of the top 9 finishing positions and 9 of the top 11. After Townsend and Beach-Verhay came Sydney Cate Townsend (No. 4, 13:33), Carrie Bradbury (No. 5, 13:47), Lily Kimbrough (No. 6, 13:58), Lainey Johnston (No. 7, 14:26), Bailey Collins (No. 8, 14:30), and Noelle Bollman (No. 9, 14:47).
Also finishing high in the 48 runner field was Julian Martin (No. 11, 15:01), Gianna Casco ( No. 13, 15:29).
Other Watauga athletes competing were Katherine Rex, Claire Nance, Fraces Davis, Sydney Moretz, Anna Norris, Sophia McEvoy, Eliza Hickman, Emma Lehman, and Estella Tedder.
Team scores were not kept, but other teams competing included Northwestern, Surry Home Educators, Ashe Schools of Home Education, and Tailwinds Track Club.
In the middle school boys division, Calvin Zwetslloot (12:11) finished well ahead of Northwestern's Scott Cope (12:21) to take top honors in the 3200 meter event.
Other top runners for Watauga included Miles Kimbrough (No.3, 12:30), Brian Newmark (No. 4, 13:44), Elijah Healy (No. 6, 13:48), Cameron Nance (No. 8, 13:57), Silas Powell (No. 10, 14:07), and A J McAulay (No. 18, 15:41).
Other teams represented in the 45 runner field included Tailwinds Track Club, Northwestern, Ashe Schools of Home Education, and Surry Home Educators.
