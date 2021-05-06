BLOWING ROCK — A tight housing market is not the only high-profile, real estate-related issue in Blowing Rock these days. What came to the fore as a pre-pandemic concern about potentially needed changes to the Land Use Code has been underlined in recent months because of increased levels of development activity.
“It seems like every development project that comes before the planning board and town council is requesting some sort of variance to the Land Use Code,” said local resident Tim Gupton, a retired certified public accountant who doubles as president of the Blowing Rock Civic Association. “The BRCA is not advocating for or against any development. What we are concerned about is that every project seems to asking for one or more variances from the Land Use Code. Maybe it is density. If it isn’t density, it is the slope of a roof. If it isn’t the slope of a roof or density, then it is the parking requirement or a setback requirement or the percentage of impervious surfaces permitted in a development.”
When every project requires some sort of variance, Gupton suggests, then there is a strong probability that the Land Use Code needs to be updated.
“People are twisting language in the 2014 Comprehensive Plan to interpretations that are incongruous. The Comprehensive Plan may say that more residential housing is needed downtown, but it does a poor job of defining what it means by that. Ultimately, hotel-type lodging, townhouses aimed to attract short-term rentals, and single-family home residences all satisfy ‘residential’ purposes, but they all have very different missions and consequences to the quality of life in the community,” said Gupton.
“The Land Use Code simply needs more clarity vs. what the community wants and needs, as well as what the market demands. For instance, both before and after the coronavirus pandemic the current density requirement of five units per acre has been the subject of variance requests. As the area evolves, maybe that requirement needs to be changed to allow for greater density if all of the projects are asking for variances. I am not sure what the right number is, but obviously it isn’t five units per acre if developers are not able to make the numbers work with that limitation. Is it 10 units per acre, or 15, or 20? I don’t know, but as a community we need to understand how that metric is affecting our ability to grow the tax base rationally,” said Gupton.
He also pointed to parking as a major source of frustration in the community and often the subject of variance requests.
“Does it make sense to have a parking system that allows a developer to provide a specified number of parking spaces for his or her business purposes, provide satellite parking someplace in town, or pay a specified amount of money into a fund? No, because two of those three choices actually increase the parking problem if the developer goes through with his project,” said Gupton.
In the case of the proposed eight townhouse development between Pine Street and Laurel Lane, defining what is and is not a bedroom may also be critical when planning for parking needs.
“It is not a secret that the developer plans to rent those townhouses as short-term vacation rentals and, on the surface, that is OK because short-term rentals are permitted in the downtown, central business zone. To comply with the parking requirement of one parking space per bedroom, six of those eight units have been identified as one bedroom units. And yet, there are other, supposedly non-bedroom spaces that could well be used as bedrooms, if you look at the floorplans. Next to what is identified as a bedroom on the second floor is an ‘office’ with a bathroom next to it. And upstairs, on the third floor, is only what they call a ‘Bonus Room’ and a ‘Screened Porch.’ Now I understand the Blowing Rock Land Use Code says it isn’t a bedroom if it doesn’t have a closet, but does not having a built-in closet prevent the owner from installing portable or temporary storage units you can buy at any Walmart or Home Depot? Does not having closets prevent someone from living out of a suitcase for a couple of days while they use that ‘bonus room’ or ‘screened porch’ as sleeping quarters? And if that increased occupancy occurs, how many more cars are being parked out on Main Street or some other downtown spaces, worsening the problem?”
Building height is another area of concern in the Land Use Code, according to Gupton, especially in a mountain community with severe changes in elevation from one block to the next.
“Take U.S. 221 going west, for example,” said Gupton. “To the right, there is a pretty severe elevation change northward. Given the building height requirement not to exceed, say 35 feet, from the entrance to your building, that could be a big difference from one side to the other. If the lowest point is U.S. 221 and that is where your front door is, then the requirement would say your building can’t be more than 35 feet from the sidewalk at the front door. It also means you have to dig out an awful lot of dirt and probably rock to get your building done, if it is to commercially viable.
“But let’s say you identify your front entrance as halfway up a side street, some 22 feet higher than the level down on U.S. 221. You are still complying with the Land Use Code, but the 35 foot restriction begins at a point 22 feet above U.S. 221. In other words, your building height is going to be 57 feet above U.S. 221 and you are not having to dig out as much dirt and rock. Suddenly, you have a very big building compared to the nearby structures and you have saved a lot of money,” Gupton said. “Obviously, this is an over-simplification because the requirements can be different with larger setbacks from the sidewalk, too, but hopefully you get the point.”
Gupton plans to make his case publicly at the May 11 regular meeting of the Blowing Rock town council.
“Bottom line: it is time for the Blowing Rock Town Council and community to embark on a comprehensive review and reconciliation of the downtown business district’s Land Use Code with the Comprehensive Plan. You know, the process we used to identify needed changes to the code for out on Valley Boulevard was pretty successful. I think a downtown-focused review that includes community input would benefit from a similar process, whether or not you hire an outside consultant.”
Blowing Rock Planning Board chairman Pete Gherini agreed that updating the Land Use Code, as well as the Comprehensive Plan has been discussed and his board is exploring the various options for doing just that.
“As soon as we finish the last pieces of the Valley Boulevard visioning process, our aim is to take on the downtown-focused portion of the Land Use Code,” said Gherini. “The process we used on Valley Blvd. was pretty effective and efficient, especially with the community input that we solicited and received from the many constituent interests involved.
“As for the parking requirements for the eight townhouses, both the planning board and the planning director reviewed this issue and it was determined that as submitted the plans followed North Carolina state regulations and definitions of what is or isn’t a bedroom,” said Gherini. “The North Carolina Department of Insurance weighs in on those definitions. This is an ongoing mission of the planning board. We will have a lot more to say about it once we start the process.”
