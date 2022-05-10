Tommie Willoughby Cline
Brenda Minton

Tommie Willoughby Cline, 63, of Boone, NC, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at his residence.

He was born January 18, 1959, in Kansas. A son of the late Oliver and Mary Jones Cline. Tommy was passionate about his family and friends. His happy place was with his hands in the dirt. He was an epic storyteller and his laugh, and his smile filled the room. He was kind and open hearted. If, you ever worked with Tommie, he would be on your best boss list. He was above all a father, husband and grandfather who was so loved and will be incredibly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry McDaniel Cline of Boone; two daughters, Megan Hutchinson and husband, Luke, of Raleigh and Betsy Cline of Asheville; one son, Brian Willoughby Cline and wife, Lauren, of West Jefferson; one grandson, Logan Willoughby Cline of West Jefferson; one granddaughter, Piper Hutchinson of Raleigh and his mother-in-law, Jane McDaniel of Topsail Island, North Carolina.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one sister, Lynette Cline and his father-in-law, Robert McDaniel.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Faithbridge United Methodist Church at 4:00 PM. Reverend Kyle Sigmon will officiate.

The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Casting Bread Ministries, 194 Aho Road, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605.

Online condolences may be sent to the Cline family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.