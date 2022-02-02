BLOWING ROCK — Penguins may be aquatic flightless birds in real life, but in Blowing Rock a penguin-toy is an economic driver.
There is no shortage of Blowing Rock businesses that know how to leverage a special event like the just finished, 2022 Blowing Rock Winterfest. Karyn Herterich and her team at Serves You Right and Southmarke shopping center are prime examples.
On a merchandising trip to Atlanta recently, Herterich spotted a 30-inches tall, stuffed toy penguin at a trade show.
“Penguins have turned out to be a big deal among kids,” said Herterich. “I immediately saw their commercial potential in Blowing Rock, especially if I could tie them into Winterfest. These guys have a retail value of almost $200 each, but I told the vendor that I would buy two of them if they could be delivered before Winterfest. But I stressed only if they could be delivered on time. I wanted them for a promotion I had in mind.”
Maybe penguins’ popularity has something to do with their vague resemblance to minions, of recent movie fame, but needless to say Herterich’s purchase of the teddy bear-like toys arrived in time.
“Our promotion was to have one of them in the shop for sale, but to give away the second one in a Winterfest-themed drawing,” Herterich said. “For every $15 a customer spent in the store over Winterfest weekend, we entered their name in the drawing. All I can say is that the promotion worked well, because we had well over 400 entries in the drawing.”
For those doing the math, 400 times $15 adds up to $6,000 in sales for the Jan. 27-30 weekend.
The big winner of the drawing held on Jan. 30 at high noon: Kennedy Adrian of Fort Mill, S.C.
“Kennedy looked to be about 8 or 9 years old and her father actually entered her name in the drawing,” said Herterich. “When we contacted her, she was really excited.”
While snooping around the Serves You Right store, filled with lots of unique toys, puzzles and games, as well as high end wares for entertaining, a unique “4D” puzzle came into view.
“That one is both entertaining and challenging, but also very educational,” said Herterich. “It is basically a 4D map of New York City’s Manhattan. The base layout is an historical view of the island, and the top layer is more modern day. Part of the challenge is to put all of the buildings in their proper location. It is a great way to familiarize yourself with the city, whether a visitor or more recent resident.”
Kennedy Adrian’s new toy already has a name: “Tippy.”
