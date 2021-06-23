LENOIR —Watauga baseball landed three players on the All-Northwestern Conference team for the 2021 season, the league office announced on June 23.
Sophomores Jacob Dilley and Tristan Salinas joined the Pioneers’ junior ace hurler Ryan Fox on the list of selectees after Watauga’s fourth place finish.
The versatile Salinas, who normally played shortstop and occasionally went to the mound as a relief pitcher batted .488 on the season in 14 games played. Although he led the team in plate appearances with 57, officially he had 43 at bats when adjusted for bases on balls, hit by pitcher and such. Salinas had team highs in runs scored (15) and hits (21) while recording six RBIs, three doubles, and a triple.
Dilley, most often the team catcher, batted .395 with a team high 10 RBIs on the season on 17 hits, 14 runs scored, three doubles, two triples, and a home run.
Dilley and Salinas tied for team high honors with 12 stolen bases.
In eight appearances on the mound for the season, Fox was credited with five wins vs. two losses, while recording team bests with a 1.05 ERA and striking out 40 opposing players in 33.1 innings. In 162 batters faced, he gave up only 13 walks and only 11 stolen bases.
League champion McDowell put nine players on the team, while runner-up St. Stephens was next with eight. Third place finisher South Caldwell had five players listed, Alexander Central two, and one each for Freedom and Hickory.
Player of the Year as voted on by the NWC coaches was Julian Perssel of St. Stephens, while two McDowell hurlers, Dusty Revis and Chapel Matson shared Pitcher of the Year honors, McDowell head coach Alex Smith go the Coach of the Year nod while finishing with a 10-1 conference record, 12-1 overall.
