WATAUGA — More than 7,200 Blue Ridge Energy members lost power early Friday morning after a piece of equipment on a major transmission power pole fell into power lines.
Blue Ridge Energy line technicians responded to the outage at 11:54 p.m. Feb. 4 and had power restored by by 12:58 a.m. Friday, according to Blue Ridge Energy spokesperson Renee Whitener.
The outage affected 7,269 Blue Ridge members in western Watauga County.
Residents in Boone who receive power from New River Light and Power were also effected by the outage.
Because Blue Ridge Energy lost power, an NRLP substation was impacted which caused some costumers to lose power.
Ed Miller, the general manager of NRLP, said those who lost power were on the U.S. 321 corridor from N.C. Hwy 105 toward the end of town near the CVS and Walgreens on Blowing Rock Road. The exact number of NRLP costumers who lost power was not known as of 11 a.m.
Providers also want customers to be aware of how snow and ice can impact electric during the winter months. Ice on power lines can cause lines to sag lower. If as little as one and 1/4 inches of ice collect on transmission lines — lines that can span 920 feet and carry electricity from generating stations to substations — it can drop about 11-and-a-half feet, according to NRLP.
Distribution lines — lines that typically about 19 feet above the ground and carry electricity from substations to individual households — drop about a foot with half of an inch of ice on them. Many outages related to distribution lines are caused by ice building up on trees, causing branches to fall on the lines.
