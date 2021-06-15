Thomas L. Greene, Sr., passed away on June 9, 2021, after a courageous battle with a chronic illness.
Tom was born on October 6, 1931 to his parents, Doughton and Joy Greene in Boone, N.C., where he was raised. In 1950, he graduated from Cove Creek High School and began working on a bachelor’s degree at Appalachian State Teachers College, until he was drafted during the Korean War conflict. He proudly served in the US Army 8th Infantry Division out of Fort Jackson, S.C., from 1953 to 1955. He returned to Appalachian State, earning a BS degree in Education in 1956. That year he began his lifelong vocation as an educator in Taylorsville, N.C., as a teacher and coach. In 1957, he pursued a 42-year career in the Brevard County School System. He served as a teacher, counselor and administrator, his dedication to the community touching thousands of students until finally retiring in 2000. He was member of the First United Methodist Church of Melbourne, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, 88th Infantry Division SE chapter, the National Rifle Association, the National Republican Committee, and the Chancellors Society of Appalachian State University.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Greene, daughter, Sherry Eldridge (Mike), son Thomas L. Greene, Jr. (Lynne), daughter Kimberly Fisher-Souliere (Scott), grandchildren, Ashley Eldridge (Kenny Sumner-pre deceased), Amanda McCleary, Paul Eldridge (Justine), Lindsey McDonel (James), Austin Fisher, Kyle Fisher, great grandchildren, Arin McCleary, Dallas McDonel, and his brother Gerald Greene (Catherine).
A private memorial service and interment, as requested by Mr. Greene, will be held on June 24th, with arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care and burial at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Condolences can be offered at afcfcare.com
