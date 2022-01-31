Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Feb. 12, 1970
Jimmy Davis, a former member of the United States Parachute Team and ski instructor, attempted to parachute onto a slope at Appalachian Ski Mountain and ski to the bottom in 1970, according to a Feb. 12, 1970, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
Davis wore his skis from the beginning of the 7,200 foot descent, but did not foresee any issues with landing and successfully skiing down the advanced slope on the mountain, the article stated.
According to the article, that was be Davis’ first time attempting to land on skis while parachuting. He was wearing three-foot skis that were used by at least two of the five local ski resorts.
Between the fall and the trip down the slope, that would make it the world’s longest trip on skis at that time, according to the article
The event was observed by North Carolina Gov. Bob Scott as well as several other North Carolina state officials, the article stated. The event was a part of the 1970 Snow Carnival of the South.
Feb. 4, 1980
A group of Cherokee Native Americans went to Seven Devils Ski Resort to perform a snow dance, according to the Feb. 4 1980 edition of the Watauga Democrat.
With the lack of snow that year, the ski resort felt that they needed to take action and do something to change their luck for the better, the 1980 article stated.
When the snow dance began, the snow had already started, however it had barely covered the ground.
“That’s how good they are,” Betsy Johnson of Seven Devils Ski Resort said in the article. “After they do the dance, we’ll have a blizzard.”
Chief Richard Crow, along with other native dancers, performed the snow dance on the slopes Wednesday, and by Thursday, there was over a foot of snow on the ground, according to the article.
A similar situation with a lack of snow happened in Colorado, according to Johnson. After the snow dance was performed there, they had two feet of snow.
The article stated that Beech Mountain had also scheduled a snow dance for the following weekend.
Jan. 24, 2000
More than 200 people gathered at Lake Chetola to celebrate the second annual “polar plunge,” according to the Jan. 24, 2000, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
Participants ditched their winter clothes and opted for bathing suits instead so that they could jump into the freezing water of Lake Chetola at The Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock.
The event was a part of Blowing Rock’s Winterfest, an event founded by business owners in Blowing Rock in 1998, and the occasion raised money for several different service projects and charities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.