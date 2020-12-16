Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Dec. 16, 1948
A headline in the Dec. 16, 1948, edition of the Watauga Democrat proclaimed that “Firecrackers Are Contraband.” According to the article, Police Chief Verne Greene relayed to the newspaper that “various complaints’’ from across town were making their way to his department regarding the “firecracker nuisance.” Greene noted in the article that after “a number of children had been mutilated by the explosives and that the last legislature had passed a statewide law prohibiting the possession and use of firecrackers.” Per the Watauga Democrat, those caught in violation of this new prohibition faced a minimum fine of $50.
Featured in the same edition of the Watauga Democrat was a column regarding the use of fireworks during the holiday season. The column stated that “firecrackers used in other parts of the country, only on the Fourth of July, have always found favor in the South for the celebration of the Christmas season.” Yet, also noted that, “We have never quite found out the reason why the Christmas season should be ushered in with a racket.” The article mentioned that the previous Saturday an automobile made “regular trips up South Street, down King and Depot” setting off “a dozen or so crackers.” According to the Watauga Democrat, the car continued to make its rounds setting off the crackers until “everyone was wide awake, and mad as a proverbial wet hen.”
Dec. 19, 1968
An article appearing in the Dec. 19, 1968, edition of the Watauga Democrat explained that gusts of violent wind had delayed ski openings. Per the article, the high winds “prevented area ski lodges from making snow” and thus “forced all but one to postpone their scheduled openings.” The Watauga Democrat stated that it was the “Blowing Rock Ski Area that got the jump on the other three lodges by opening two slopes.” The article also noted that Beech Mountain had “added the first triple chair lifts in the South, increasing life capacity to 9,000 skiers per hour” and that the “slope area has been extended to more than four miles.”
Dec. 18, 1978
The front page of the Dec. 18, 1978, Watauga Democrat announced that a new plan hatched by the town of Boone called for a bypass and dual Main Streets by the year 2000.
The article stated that a “thoroughfare plan designed to accommodate and facilitate Boone traffic through and beyond 2000 was approved at a thoroughfare planning committee meeting.” According to the Watauga Democrat a “bypass and dual Main Streets downtown, both ranked by the committee as foremost needs in the town.” Little new construction was included in the plan, however, a moderate amount of widening was recommended, including the widening of almost every major road that feeds into the town.
