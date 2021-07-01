BOONE — It was a heartwarming moment captured on video at the App State men’s basketball camp: Lucas Wilson attempted shot after shot with teammates, and opponents, passing him the ball to try again.
And on the fifth shot, he made scored to cheers and applause from his teammates. While that shot meant a lot to Lucas, it meant even more to his mom.
Kelley Wilson said she debated whether or not to send her 10-year-old son to the App State men’s basketball camp. He had never done anything like it before as her son has cerebral palsy, which affects a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
On his first day, Kelley Wilson said she wasn’t sure if they made the right call.
“When he got home from camp he was like, ‘I’m one of the shorter guys and not as good,’” Kelley Wilson said. “You could tell his self confidence was low.”
But two days later, she saw a whole new side of her son.
“After camp on Wednesday he was like, ‘Mommy, I cannot miss on Thursday, my team needs me,’” Kelley Wilson said. “It was like the sweetest thing that he really felt a part of something.”
When her son leaves the community of his school, Hardin Park, and goes to a new one, Kelley Wilson said sometimes there’s difficulties because not all kids understand why he has his differences.
“But at the basketball camp, they just took that and made sure that he felt welcomed and a part of it,” Kelley Wilson said. “I’ve cried probably for like four days straight about it because it was so awesome to see them be able to help him even though he wasn’t the best athlete, even though he tripped and fell a lot. They didn’t look at his differences. They looked at how they could make him part of their team.”
The camp finished up with a basketball scrimmage that Kelley Wilson was able to watch. At one point she took out her phone and started to film. Lucas’ teammates and opponents alike were shouting in encouragement and passing him the ball to let him score.
It took a few times, but with help and encouragement from his teammates, Lucas nailed a shot from just inside the paint. As soon as he made it, those in attendance shouted in joy and one of the App State men’s basketball players even picked him up in celebration.
She posted the heartwarming clip to Twitter and Facebook. App State basketball super senior Justin Forrest commented on the tweet.
“Thank you for trusting us with your son Mrs. Wilson,” Forrest tweeted. “Nothing but great energy from Lucas all week! Really great kid.”
After that day, Kelley Wilson said her son just had the biggest smile on his face. After the game, Wilson said her son was so excited to tell his dad that he scored during the scrimmage.
“I am not gonna lie, I worry about him all the time because I know that the world is not always nice to people who are different,” Kelley Wilson said. “And the fact that we live in a community that has college athletes who care about kids — all kids, even kids who are different and who struggle. I just feel so proud to live in Boone and to say that those athletes are a part of our community.”
App State Athletic Director Doug Gillin said that video makes him feel proud.
“It makes you feel really proud of the culture and the type of student athletes of Coach Dustin Kerns,” Gillin said. “What he instills in those student athletes, what he believes in and how he wants to the community to be involved. To see his student athletes show those beliefs is really something bigger than yourself. It’s about the university, the community and about being a good person.”
