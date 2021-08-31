Theresa Helen Wunsch, 54, of Raeford, North Carolina, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at First Health Moore Regional Hospital.
She was born December 18, 1966, in Queens, New York. A daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Gregory. She loved gardening, music and loved her grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Jessica Winn and her husband, Joshua, and their children, Anthony Levick, Jasmine and Alexandra Wunsch of New York; two sons, David Wunsch and his wife, Kourtne,y and their daughter, Everly of Boone; Michael Wunsch and wife, America Lopez Bailon, and their son, Oliver Wunsch of Nevada; two sisters, Marie Rivera and Dorothy Atkinson, both of North Carolina; and one brother, Thomas Gregory of New York.
In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony “Tony” Wunsch; and one brother, Charles Gregory.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to the Wunsch family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.