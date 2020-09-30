Boone–The Appalachian State University Department of Theatre and Dance continues its virtual fall season on Sat., Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. with dramatic readings selected from Elizabeth Rush’s, “Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore,” an enlightening story with firsthand accounts of the tragic experiences communities are confronting as a result of global warming.
The book was recently selected by Appalachian State University’s 2020-21 Common Reading Program. A 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist in general nonfiction, “Rising” was hailed by the selection committee as, “a rigorously reported story about American vulnerability to rising seas, particularly to disenfranchised people with limited access to the tools for rebuilding.”
The theatre and dance department, in collaboration with The Climate Stories Collaborative, is presenting selected readings from this work, coupled by moving stories that lend themselves to powerful and timely theatre. Appalachian students will interpret the stories Rush recorded of people from every corner of the country, all of whom are experiencing the dire consequences of climate change.
“Rising” Director Derek Davidson said that the author “plays very imaginatively with all the ways of understanding the iterations of the word “rising” and that he is excited to help facilitate these stories into a theatrical performance.” Davidson is following the lead of a theatre in Rhode Island whose presentation of these readings was canceled due to COVID-19.
“Rising” is presented free, with readings broadcast via the department’s YouTube channel. Audience members can access the event beginning 30 minutes prior to the reading at www.theatreanddance.appstate.edu.
