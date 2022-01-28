BOONE – The Peddler Steakhouse, a staple in Boone, is undergoing major interior renovations.
Adorned with wood paneling, carpeted floor and vintage stained glass light fixtures, The Peddler currently brings its customers right back to 1968 – the year it opened its doors.
“We needed to do something,” said Tristan Muehleib, owner of The Peddler Steakhouse. “It was just starting to look dated, and our biggest complaint was our atmosphere.”
Muehleib said they aim to provide great food and great customer service, yet the appearance of the restaurant was lacking in comparison.
The renovations began Jan. 4 and Muehleib said he is hoping to open by Valentine’s Day. However, with all of the factors that go into a remodel, it could be later, he said.
Muehleib acquired the designs for the renovations from a former employee, Sierra Sweeney, who went to UNC Greensboro and was in its interior architecture program.
“So we were her first big project. I’m really excited to be on her resume,” Muehleib said.
The goal is to give The Peddler a classic and timeless look that won’t be outdated within the next 10 years, Muehleib said.
With all of the renovations going on, there will also be adaptations to the functionality of the restaurant. The Peddler is removing its salad bar, but with the space that is freed up, Muehleib said a bar is being added.
“When this place was built, there wasn’t liquor by the drink,” Muehleib said.
Throughout the 70s and 80s, restaurant patrons would bring their own alcohol and the restaurant would provide them with anything they would need to make a mixed drink, according to Muehleib.
For those who are saddened to see the salad bar go, The Peddler has created an alternative. Customers are able to order unlimited salad where it is prepared in the kitchen exactly how they would like it.
“It’s still the same salad bar, just made in the kitchen where we have more control over sanitation,” Muehleib said.
With The Peddler being closed for more than a month, Muehleib wanted to make sure that the employees had the option of still working so that they weren’t out of a job.
Many of the employees were able to help with demolition, cleaning and other jobs surrounding the renovations.
“They all wanted to be here for demolition,” Muehleib said. “They all had their personal vendetta against one item.”
Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect that the designer graduated from UNC Greensboro.
