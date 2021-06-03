”My little children, let us not love in word, neither in tongue; but in deed and in truth.” I John 3:18
Some of us are almost obsessed with The Weather Channel. At our house, we will turn it on in the morning and have it on that channel for at least an hour. Not only do we do this to see what the weather will be for that day but also to get the news on what the weather is doing in other parts of the country.
Isn’t it strange that we are so obsessed with something that we can do nothing about? Weather brings blessings and disasters.
I watched an encounter of the fire in Paradise, Calif. There was no stopping the wind that fed the fire that took out the entire town. They interviewed a young lady that was at work at the time of the fire and could not get home to try to save anything. They showed her standing on the debris of her once beautiful home and prayed for salvation and became a follower of Christ. She was moved by the selfless actions of complete strangers and she desired to know more. Strangers had witnessed God’s love to her amid the disaster.
Life can feel like a tornado at times. Sometimes encouraging words can leave a lasting impact. Someone who is hurting, lost, or feels like they are drowning need more than just words. They need action. When we can show up and demonstrate love through action, the impact can be life changing. Actions are more than just things to do; they are part of ministry as God’s love is put on full display.
Our prayer should be to ask God to help us to love others through our actions each day. Actions truly speak louder than words. Look around today and see who you might witness God’s love to. Don’t just speak it! Do it! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for Israel. Pray for those that keep us safe at home and abroad. Pray for our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work, many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
IN LOVING MEMORY OF: My sweet Mama, Betty Pitts, who entered her Heavenly home on June 3, 2018. Her actions and her words showed her love for Christ and her fellow man.
Robertson and Colby Collins-Peterson on June 5, and to June Herring Turner on June 6. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Allen and Dena Lutz on June 6 and to Jim and Millie Potts on June 9. God bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Unless you can create the entire universe in five days, then perhaps giving advice to God isn’t such a good idea!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.