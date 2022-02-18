BOONE – The Horton Hotel, a boutique hotel and rooftop lounge and bar, is leaning into the 1920s aesthetic by hosting speakeasy events on Monday evenings.
“We basically redid the menu for Monday nights, focusing on prohibition era cocktails, so that it kind of just changes up the pace of the week,” said Zach Smith, bar manager of the Horton Hotel.
The speakeasy events, which started in the middle of January, encapsulate the roaring 20s aesthetic by encouraging 20s themed attire and playing big band jazz music to switch up the vibe in the bar.
Along with a change in time period, the Horton is having guest speakers at these events to speak on topics that are relevant to the town of Boone. Smith said he hopes to have guest speakers to talk about subjects such as wildlife conservation, and other topics that are important in the community.
As the weather gets warmer, there are hopes that the rooftop bar will be open in the next couple of months, Smith said.
“There’s a lot of really fun stuff that we have planned coming up and, you know, partnerships with the town,” Smith said.
More information on the Horton Hotel speakeasy nights and other events can be found on their Instagram at instagram.com/thehortonhotel/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.