Terry Philip Ainsworth, 73, of Boone, N.C., passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. Terry will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire Hound Ears Community.
Born December 14, 1947 in Tampa, Florida he was a son of the late Helen Gaillard Ainsworth and Philip Calvin Ainsworth. He was a graduate of the University of Florida and LOVED being a Gator!
Terry led a passionate life. He loved to dance, golf, cook, travel and spend time with family & friends. He always told the grandsons if you learn to cook and dance you will get the girls! Terry gained wisdom and knowledge through life experiences and enjoyed writing about them in all his journals.
Terry and his good friend Joel just finished writing a 3rd book, “Switching Gears”, based on personal growth and transformation. Both personally and professionally, he was most known for excellence in mentoring and coaching. He loved to give back. He demonstrated living with purpose, inspired others and positively touched so many people.
Terry was married to Susan Zeit Ainsworth for 31 years, who he dearly loved and cared for until she passed away. Terry and Susan’s legacy lives on with their children: Heather (and Lee) Todd of Moseley, VA and Jeffrey Ainsworth of Owosso, MI. Grandkids: Kieran, Brody and Victoria Todd and Austin and Bailey Ainsworth.
For the last 20 years Terry was blessed to share love with his significant other, Bonnie Alter. With Bonnie, his extended family included daughters Carrie (and Matthew) McMichaels of Chapel Hill, N.C., Heather (and Andy) Litvak of Atlanta, GA, Ashley (and Adam) Arviv of Boca Raton, FL, and very close relationship with Jenny Alter. Grandkids, Cogan and Max McMichaels, Alexandra, Jolie and Josh Litvak, Alyson, Jordan and Ethan Brady and Meaghan, Madison and Scarlett Arviv. He is also survived by his brother, Dean (and Gail) Ainsworth and their children, Jason and Matt Ainsworth and Erin (and Alan) Pate.
A Service to Celebrate the Life of Terry Ainsworth will be conducted Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11 AM at All Saints Episcopal Church, 525 Lake Concord Road, NE, Concord, NC 28025.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, P.O. Box 016960 (M-867), Miami, FL 33101 or on line at SylvesterDevelopment@miami.edu.
