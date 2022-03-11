Tambra Triplett Hicks “Tammy”, 62, of Sugar Grove, N.C., passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, March 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Born July 17, 1959 at Camp Lejeune, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Ernie and Jean Thompson Triplett.
Being born into a Navy family Tammy learned to travel at an early age. Her love for travel came later after moving back to her family’s home in Matney NC and meeting the love of her life. John and Tammy began dating in high school and were married shortly after. They traveled the country together for both work and pleasure before settling down in the mountains of Watauga County. Tammy worked alongside John building numerous successful businesses, but nothing was more important than providing for her growing family. She strived to teach her children to be kind, whether they were climbing mountains a world away, or sitting beside her on the beaches of Aruba. The only thing she loved more than being a parent, was being a grandparent. While her immediate family took priority; you certainly didn’t have to be blood to be loved by Tammy. She never met a stranger and welcomed anyone and everyone with open arms. She selflessly loved everyone around her with everything she had and her smile could brighten the darkest of rooms. She was a strong, faithful, follower of Christ, who yearned to share God’s love.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, John Benjamin Hicks, Jr., their three children, Garrett Hicks and wife, Sally, of Vilas, and their children, Gunnar, Raylan, Archer, Creston and one on the way, Kyle Hicks and wife, Keisha, of Banner Elk, and their children, Samuel, John Benjamin, Abel, Libby Tambra, and Thelma and Skylar Wilcox and husband, Charlie, of Vilas, expecting one on the way. Two brothers, Jim Triplett and wife, Robin and David Triplett. One sister, Leilani Kunst and husband, Bryan, and one sister-in-law, Susan Bunton. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Marie Hicks, a number of nieces and nephews who she loved as her own, and her loving dog for the last 11 years, Jaci.
Funeral services for Tammy Hicks will be conducted Monday, March 14, 2022 at 12 noon at Boone United Methodist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Vern Collins, Rev. David Ward and Rev. Ben Bolick. Graveside services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Office of Philanthropy and Alumni Relations, PO Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157.
Online condolences may be shared with the Hicks family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Hicks family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.