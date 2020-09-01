Sylvia Cribb Pittman Kirby, 84, of Hudson, N.C., passed peacefully at the Caldwell Hospice and palliative Care Center on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Steward Kirby, of the home. One son, David Pittman, Jr.; one daughter, Gloria Church and husband, Jim Church; three stepchildren, Eric Kirby, Angela Tuck and husband, Bob, and Rodney Kirby; two brothers, Jerome Cribb and wife, Jan, Mike Cribb and wife, Ann; two sisters-in-law, Vicky Cribb and Mary Sue Cribb; two grandchildren, Regina Albaugh and husband, Jimmy, Josh Church and wife, Shannon; two step grandchildren, Anna Rogers and husband, Jason, Dustin Tuck and wife, Lisa. Sylvia is also survived by nine great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
Sylvia was born in Summerville, South Carolina . She was a retired registered nurse and was active in the Hudson United Methodist Church choir. Sylvia had a love of gardening, sewing, music and animals. She was a talented musician and could play multiple instruments. She was preceded in death by her parents, LG Cribb and wife, Jessie; two brothers, Luther Cribb and Larry Cribb and her first husband, David Pittman; and great grandson, Andrew Church.
A graveside service for Sylvia Cribb Pittman Kirby will be conducted Saturday afternoon, August 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Boone, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645.
Online condolences may be sent to the Kirby family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
