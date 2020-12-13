STATESBORO, Ga. – Christmas came a couple of weeks early for Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark. A 17-point offensive surge in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a 100-yard kickoff return and a 70-yard rush that was the longest run from scrimmage this season, propelled the Mountaineers to a thrilling, come-from-behind win over Georgia Southern, 34-26, at Paulson Stadium on Saturday.
App State trailed 17-7 at halftime. The 6,228 mostly Eagle fans allowed to attend on a balmy mid-December evening could sense that maybe the momentum was shifting when App State opened the second half. Directed by senior quarterback Zac Thomas, the Mountaineer offense took 4:10 off the clock in mounting a 10-play, 72-yard drive that culminated with Thomas’ 9-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan, slanting from the left side. The score narrowed the Mountaineers' deficit to 17-14.
In the face of stifling defensive play by the Mountaineers, Georgia Southern could not respond – but they would get another chance moments later.
After the Eagles’ three-and-out, App State’s senior wide receiver and return specialist Malik Williams had trouble fielding the GSU punt and the Eagles recovered the fumble with even better field position at the Mountaineers’ 47-yard line.
The Georgia Southern turnover glee was short-lived, however, because on the second play of their re-possession, quarterback Miller Mosley, a redshirt senior transfer from Wofford, was sacked for a 4-yard loss by App State’s Nick Hampton and lost the ball in the process. The Mountaineers recovered the fumble and the visitors’ turn to start a drive from good field position, at their own 43.
Although momentum had shifted, the Mountaineers were not quite at full throttle. They got the ball down to the GSU 10, but then on 2nd-and-5 Thomas suffered one of three QB sacks by the Eagles’ stout defense for a six-yard loss. He could go nowhere with a keeper on third down, so Clark & Co. called on veteran placekicker Chandler Staton for the 33-yard field goal that knotted the score at 17-17.
As the third quarter passed into the fourth and final period, Georgia Southern came back to retake a nervous, 20-17, when redshirt freshman placekicker Alex Raynor slotted a 47-yard field goal, his second FG of the night.
Trying to boot the ensuing kickoff well into if not beyond the end zone, Raynor’s low kick instead found the Mountaineers’ return specialist, wide receiver Jalen Virgil. The Georgia native looked almost surprised as he jumped and reached up quickly to catch the line drive kick over his head, a little more than one yard into the end zone.
Not hesitating after catching ball some 15 feet outside the right hash marks, the senior speedster started upfield 10 yards, veered left, faked turning it up the field near the left hash marks, then bounced outside into the open field. With blockers ahead of him, he found his way to the left sideline and nothing in front except open space.
Tabbed in the preseason by Street & Smith magazine as the Sun Belt Conference’s best athlete and fastest receiver, as well as recognized as The Athletic’s No. 1 offensive player on its “Freaks List,” nobody was going to catch Virgil. With the TD-producing return and a Staton PAT, Appalachian took the lead for the first time, 24-20.
Then, on the Mountaineers' next possession, freshman running back Nate Noel – who as a junior was part of Miami Northwestern High School’s state champion 4x100 sprint relay team -- burst through the line off right tackle and into the open for a 70-yard, smash and dash TD scamper of his own.
Although the Mountaineers are known as a run-first offense and have had five players record 100+ yard rushing games this season, Noel’s highlight reel effort will go down in the record books as App State’s longest run from scrimmage during the 2020 regular season.
For his part in App State’s remarkable fourth quarter comeback that produced two TDs in less than two minutes, Virgil’s kickoff return was part of what was arguably the best overall game performance of his collegiate career. It included the Mountaineers first TD, a pass reception in the first half where he outmuscled the GSU defender to catch the ball in the right back corner of the end zone. He finished with a game-high 171 all-purpose yards.
With an 11-point lead and just under 13 minutes to go in the game, App State was in control but victory was far from certain. The Eagles made things interesting a couple of possessions later when Mosley hit Jacksonville, Fla., native Dexter Carter Jr. for a 78-yard catch-and-run TD. The Eagles' attempt at a 2-point conversion failed, leaving the hosts at a five-point disadvantage, but still 5:23 left on the game clock.
Appalachian used up half of the time remaining on a 7-play, 55-yard drive that ended with a 37-yard Chandler Staton field goal, giving the High Country visitors a 34-26 lead with 2:44 left to play. And on the ensuing possession, after Mosley’s long pass along the left sideline was intercepted by APP’s Nicholas Ross, the city of Statesboro began rolling up the sidewalks, figuratively speaking if not literally.
Clark, the victorious head coach, told reporters later that it was going to be a fun bus ride back to Boone after beating their longtime rival, Georgia Southern.
Of his 100+ yard kickoff return, Virgil said, “It was a play I had been waiting on Coach (Brian) Haines, the special teams’ coordinator, to call. It’s called ‘Breakaway.’ I faked like I was about to go to the hash and then took it across the field. In my head, I was like, ‘I’ve been waiting for us to call this the whole game.’
“It was kind of a line-drive type of kick,” Virgil continued in describing what was arguably the game’s turning point. “I thought it was about to go over my head, so I needed to just catch this and see what happens… When I caught it over my head it probably looked suspect, but I caught it, saw an opening, just took off and used my speed to get there.”
Defensive back Kaiden Smith is one of two dozen Mountaineer seniors and graduate transfers likely playing their last regular season game and their last against Georgia Southern. It’s a senior class that includes QB Zac Thomas, WR Jalen Virgil, WR Thomas Hennigan, WR Malik Williams, OL Baer Hunter, OL Ryan Neuzil, OL Noah Hannon, OL Cole Garrison, DL Elijah Diarrassouba, PK Chandler Staton, DL Caleb Spurlin, P Xavier Subotsch, TE Mike Evans, OL Demetrius Taylor, OLB Tim Frizzell, RB Marcus Williams Jr., CB Shemar Jean-Charles and others who contributed to three consecutive Sun Belt championships and qualified for at least four bowl games during their tenure. They learned from and played under three head coaches and an interim head coach, and three differently comprised coaching staffs.
This year, with the uncertainties surrounding the COVID pandemic, canceled games, missing and injured teammates, Smith and his Mountaineer teammates forged yet another impressive, 8-3 regular season record. All three of their losses came to teams that either were or finished the season in the top 25 FBS ranked teams, nationally. Their two Sun Belt losses to Coastal Carolina and Louisiana could have gone either way, right up to the end.
Acknowledging that for the first time they would not be playing for a Sun Belt championship, Smith said, “We have been saying all year: How do we want to end? How do we want to go out? It’s different for us (this year) because we haven’t played with the goal of playing for a (Sun Belt) championship, so I am proud of these guys for still being motivated and still coming out like that (tonight). Even though we were down, we pulled through.”
SELECTED TEAM STATS
- Total Yards: APP 381, GSU 349
- Pass Yards: APP 208, GSU 145
- Rush Yards: APP 173, GSU 204
- Penalties: APP 6-83, GSU 1-5
- 3rd Down Conversions: APP 6-17, GSU 2-10
- 4th Down Conversions: APP 2-2. GSU 1-1
- Turnovers: APP 2, GSU 4
- QB Sacks Against: APP 1, GSU 3
- Defensive Tackles for Loss: APP 3, GSU 7
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL STATS
Passing
- APP – Zac Thomas: 18-29, 208 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT
- GSU – Miller Mosley: 5-14, 122 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs
Rushing
- APP – Nate Noel: 13-103, 1 TD
- GSU – Justin Tomlin: 6-76, 1 TD
- APP – Camerun Peoples: 18-69
- GSU – Miller Mosley: 13-49
Receiving
- GSU – Dexter Carter Jr.: 1-78, 1 TD
- APP – Thomas Hennigan: 8-64, 1 TD
- APP – Henry Pearson: 3-62
- APP – Jalen Virgil: 3-45, 1 TD
Defensive Key Performers
- APP – Kaiden Smith: 12 tackles, 1 INT, 1 pass breakup
- APP – Nick Hampton: 8 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble
- APP – Brenden Harrington: 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 INT
- APP – Nicholas Ross: 1 INT
- APP – Jordan Earle: 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
- GSU – Justin Birdsong: 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss
- GSU – David Spaulding: 4 tackles, 1 INT for TD
- GSU – Anthony Wilson: 7 tackles
