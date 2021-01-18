On the evening of January 11, Susie Miller, 91, of Boone, N.C., passed away at home in her sleep, with her son at her side.
With one final breath, the world lost a beautiful, precious vibrant spirit. Within minutes, friends who loved, cherished, and respected her, gathered around her to express their gratitude for the joy this lovely lady had brought into their lives.
Susie wan known for her outgoing, engaging personality, and he ability to connect with anyone on a warm, personal level. Rather than talking about her religious beliefs, she practiced them daily, treating everyone she met with kindness, non judgment and respect. This endeared her to people of all ages and all walks of life. She became a “grandmother’ to the college boys who lived in the condo above her. She loved preparing dinner for them, and passing along her sage advice as they confided in her about their troubles. She was just as at ease with these college students as she was chatting and laughing with her senior friends.
A native of Elkin, N.C., Susie graduated from Elkin High School, then refined her secretarial skills at a business school in High Point. She married Roy Milan, also from Elkin, and subsequently had three sons, to whom she devoted the remainder of her life. In addition to her role as mother, Susie worked as executive secretary of Hugh Chatham of Chatham Manufacturing Company.
After living the first fifty years of her life in Elkin, Susie moved to Boone, where she married Dr. Fred Miller. It was a happy marriage, and the love they shared was obvious to anyone they encountered. For years, Susie and Fred split their time between Boone and Emerald Isle, where she developed a passion for pier fishing. But her greatest passion was spending time with her family and friends. She dearly loved being with her numerous close friends, just chatting, sharing stories and laughing. She was a devotee of App State Football, and an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves.
After Fred’s death in 2009, Susie spent her remaining years living independently in her condo in Boone, seeing her friends daily right up until the end. In the weeks before her death, her dear friends, Kay Blackburn, Susan Sage, Jeanne Tayloe and Lynn Clayborn, provided her with special care. Hers was a life well lived. The times of sorrow were greatly outweighed by her lust for life and the love of family and friends. She died at home, in her sleep, in the loving presence of her son and her devoted friends. Isn’t that what we all would wish for?
Susie was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Fred Miller; and by her two younger sons, Bill Milan and Tommy Milan. She is survived by her eldest son, Bob Milan and wife, Kathy, of Greensboro; her sister, Mary Lee Roberts of Winston-Salem; her grandson, Craig Milan and wife, Cindy, of Union Grove; granddaughters, Alexa Milan Boschini of Greensboro, Joy Milan Dixon of Elkin and Lori Milan Pendry of Elkin; and five great grandchildren, brother-in-law, Joe Miller and wife, Linda, of Boone; and sister-in-law, Donna Miller. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susie’s name to the High Country United Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be shared with the family of Susie Miller at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
