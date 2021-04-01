BOONE — Snowball fights usually take place outside on cold and snowy days, but on March 30, one took place in Donna Greene's kindergarten class at Green Valley.
The annual kindergarten snowball fight at Green Valley is one of several events across the year when Watauga County Schools central office staff is invited to go out and have fun with students.
This year, the friendly snowball — which were marshmallows — fight saw WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott and his kindergarten teammates defeat the central office staff that included Chief Academic Officer Tamara Stamey, Director of Instructional Support Services Kelly Walker and Greene.
Elliott said he is always on the same team as the students and they "always win."
"The students and I always have a brief conversation to map out our strategy," Elliott said. "This year we used plastic sleds and an umbrella to defend our position. Once the adults got worn down, which did not take long, the kinders and I mounted a blitz and overwhelmed the old people with a hail storm of snowballs. They really never had a chance."
Elliott said he told the students they had to follow two rules.
"Be nice to our friends so that no one gets hurt, and as tempting as it might be — do not eat the snowballs," Elliott said.
Elliott said he likes to get to at least one school and several classrooms everyday, but this year he limited his visits as to not risk spreading COVID-19 or interrupting instructional time.
"I love being with students and I feel the most comfortable and happiest when I am with them," Elliott said. "Whenever I feel overwhelmed and as though I am getting lost in the policies, politics and problem solving of running a school system, all I have to do is go into a classroom."
When Elliott goes to a classroom, it's not always for a snowball fight. He said he sometimes just sits on the floor with kindergarten students and discusses letter and vowel sounds. He'll also sit in on an older grades class to discuss an important point about a piece of literature.
"Being with students resets my compass and reminds me why I do what I do," Elliott said.
