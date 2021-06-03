BLOWING ROCK — Back in 1920, it is unlikely that Dr. W.B. Council Sr. thought he was building a house that would be immortalized 101 years later by an organization today known as the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
Back then, there was little in the way of development. Mayview Manor would be built a year or two later, but downtown Blowing Rock had barely gotten their streets paved and the surrounding countryside was mostly farmland. Flat Top Manor, on the Cone Estate, was barely a decade old. By today’s standards, it was rural with a capital “R” — but changing rapidly with better access from down the mountain, turning it into a summer resort community.
For Council, who is credited by the Historical Society as a primary developer of Boone as well as a state senator representing the region, building the “Sunset Manor” — because of its view toward the setting sun over Grandfather Mountain — must have been as a retreat of sorts from the hustle and bustle of Boone.
The location of Sunset Manor, according to Blowing Rock Historical Society’s notes, was formerly the location of “Sunset Rock,” which “at that time a popular spot for locals to view sunsets.”
Bobby Rice, and senior executive with the Hendrick Automotive Group, and his wife Karen purchased the home, completing renovations that included restoration of original stone, woodwork, flooring, chimneys and, they report, “playful ghosts.”
Sunset Manor was the sole recipient of the Blowing Rock Historical Society’s and Blowing Rock Art & History Museum’s red and gold plaque in recognition of a property’s significance to Blowing Rock history. The ceremony was part of the historical society’s “Town Birthday Party” celebration, recognizing the town’s 132 years since being chartered by the State of North Carolina.
Tom O’Brien, president of the Blowing Rock Historical Society and Sandy Huff, president of the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum’s board of trustees, were effusive in their praise of the property being recognized and the restoration work that was completed to save the history-making residence.
An estimated 85 members of the community attended the ceremonies hosted at the Rotary Gazebo in Memorial Park, enjoying birthday-themed cupcakes and beverages.
