BOONE — A young girl's stuffed animal has been found after Boone Police called on the community to help find it when it went missing as a family visited Boone.
Julie Renkas, the young girl's mom, said a good Samaritan found him on a bench Saturday night and put him in his car for safekeeping. Renkas said the Samaritan came across one of the shared posts and direct messaged her immediately. They are currently working out logistics to get him home.
Renkas said her daughter is so grateful Bunny was found and that she "tackled my phone when I showed her the photo (the good Samaritan) sent of Bunny safely bucked into his backseat."
"Her dad, Brock, and I just want to say how whole-heartedly we thank the Boone community for spreading the word and finding Bun Bun," Renkas said. "When I posted my initial post, I truly didn’t think anything would come of it. I asked for a miracle. And here we are! I’m floored. We’ve always loved Boone, but this definitely pushed it even higher in our esteem."
Bun-Bun was gifted to Renkas' daughter by her great grandmother when she was born, and she was devastated to have lost Bun-Bun, which gives her great comfort.
Boone Police initially posted on Jan. 19 to Facebook that the stuffed animal went missing on Jan. 15 right before the storm hit in the downtown Boone area. He was seen sitting on a bench out of Mast General Store on Saturday evening. The Facebook post garnered more than 1,500 shares.
In an update, the Boone Police Department thanked everyone and said "we have an amazing community."
Matty Staskel contributed reporting to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.