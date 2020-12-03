BLOWING ROCK — You just never know who you are going to meet in downtown Blowing Rock.
On Friday, Marlon Silva and his family were doing one of those déjà vu all over again family vacations in Blowing Rock.
“We were here two years ago,” Silva said in front of the Community Library on Friday. “We were able to experience the Christmas lights. They were wonderful.”
Silva explained that while he has his own business, a thriving automotive repair shop in Miami, they originally migrated to Florida from Nicaragua, in Central America.
“This town, Blowing Rock, has a lot of Christmas spirit,” Silva said. “Down south, in a lot of Florida, it seems to have faded out. But here the Christmas spirit is great. We think it is important to bring our kids to places like this. This is our second time in Blowing Rock, but we have been coming to North Carolina on vacation for the last 10 years.”
The Silvas’ vacations are maybe a little easier because they have an RV.
“We go to different RV parks,” said Silva. “This trip we are camping over near Grandfather Mountain. We have been to Biltmore Estate and we have been on a lot of trails. We love nature and hiking. What better place than Blowing Rock and Grandfather Mountain?”
As Silva was speaking, his daughter, Angelina, became fascinated with the “hair” on the head of the little girl reading a book in front of the Community Library. The sculpture by Alex Hallmark fires the imaginations of many children passing through town, whether the book she is reading is Shakespeare, Harry Potter, or anything else they might imagine it being.
For the Silva family, it may just be The Christmas Story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.