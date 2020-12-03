BLOWING ROCK — You just never know who you are going to meet in downtown Blowing Rock.
What brought Lynn Meadows to Blowing Rock on Friday?
“The park,” he said. “The grandkids love the park and the playground. We come over from Sugar Mountain.
“I have seven grandkids who visit us from Florida,” Meadows said, “so we come over to Town Tavern and Memorial Park every time they come up. This is a great park and the new playground is wonderful. We’ve been coming here for eight years.”
Meadows and his wife, Tanya, it turns out, retired to Sugar Mountain from Broward County (Ft. Lauderdale, Florida) some nine years ago. Lynn spent a first career in law enforcement, but now the Meadows have entered a new chapter in their lives, as entrepreneurs and small business owners.
“We’ve been coming to the High Country for many years, ever since our kids were little,” he said amid a swirl of kids in Memorial Park. “My daughter is 32 now, so we’ve been coming here for quite a while. We always wanted to retire in the High Country.
“We traveled for a year after I retired,” Meadows said, “then we set up our retirement home in Sugar Mountain. But that didn’t last long because now we own a very successful property management company, Appalachian Home Services. We manage vacation rentals, but also have some commercial customers. Altogether, we manage about 75 properties in two counties.”
Meadows said they still have a house in Florida but spend most of their time in the High Country. And they use trips to the Blowing Rock’s Memorial Park and now its new playground as enticements to get the grandkids up here as often as possible.
