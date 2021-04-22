BLOWING ROCK —
You never know who you will meet in downtown B.R.
Young Ella Kabigting may not have been around a long time, but she knows a good thing when she sees one — or plays on one or eats one.
“My favorite things about Blowing Rock are the playground in the park and ice cream at Kilwin’s,” she said enthusiastically, after getting over her initial shyness. “The playground is the best I have ever seen.”
Ella was in town during the weekend with her parents and family friends. They currently live in Charlotte, where her father, Felix Kabigting, is in sales with Samsung Corporation.
Kabigting graduated from Appalachian State in 2006, so this was not his first time visiting Blowing Rock.
“I love Blowing Rock,” he said. “It really hasn’t changed that much since I was in college. The big white house with the columns is gone and the new playground in the park is new, but a lot of the businesses on Main Street appear to be pretty much the same.”
A sales engineer for Samsung, Kabigting said that he is getting a promotion and moving his young family to Seattle in the near future, to a position with even greater responsibilities, still with Samsung.
“We’re in this kind of frenzied spot where we want to experience a lot of things we have been wanting to do here these past eight years we have lived and worked in Charlotte, and that has included Blowing Rock. This trip has been great. We had coffee this morning at Bald Guy and sat for a long time with the owner, Don Cox, and that was a really nice chat. Then we went around Broyhill Park and the lake, and visited Annie Cannon Gardens. Once there, we saw the Glen Burney Trail and started down that as a family and friends adventure.”
Kabigting said that it might have been more of an adventure than they bargained for when they started down the trail.
“It kept getting harder and harder, so we stopped at the cascades. Coming back, it was pretty steep. My friend had to carry both of his kids, but it was a beautiful outing and I am glad we made that little trip,” he said.
After reporting that they had really enjoyed their meal Saturday night, April 17, at Woodlands BBQ, Kabigting shared a fun memory from his college days.
“I actually worked for a month at Speckled Trout, for the previous owner,” Kabigting said, laughing. “I didn’t last long. I was working in the dish room and it got really disheartening to work hard scrubbing a pan only to see it what seemed like only a few minutes later, dirty again.”
Another favorite memory of those days, he said, was making deliveries all around Blowing Rock when he interned with Charleston Forge in Boone, working for the owner, Art Barber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.