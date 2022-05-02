Stanley Dow Storie, Jr., 72 of Gilbert Barnes Road in Boone, NC, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center.
He was born on February 28, 1950 in Watauga County and was a son of Stanley Dow and Mina Joe Aldridge Storie. Stanley was a proud member of the Bibleway Baptist Church. He felt blessed to have grown up in a close knit family that shared holiday meals and special events together. Stanley loved spending time outdoors, enjoyed fishing, stock car racing and exploring new places. He was employed for 30 years at Roses Department Store of Boone and another 8 years with Goodies Clothing Store in Boone.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Terry Storie of Boone, Scott Storie of Blowing Rock, Julie Freund and husband, Roland of Texas, Toby Storie and wife, Jennifer, of Sugar Grove, and Renee Majors and husband, Bob, of Texas; nephews, Joseph Hanks, his wife, Cindy, and their children, Kyle and Gary, all of California, and Derrick Hanks of Texas; and nieces, Molli and Maddi Majors, both of Texas. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services for Stanley Storie will be conducted Saturday afternoon, May 21, 2022, at 2PM at the Bibleway Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Michael Greene. The body will lie in state at the church from 1 until 2PM. Graveside services will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Bibleway Baptist Church, 964 George Wilson Road, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Storie family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.