Stacey Critcher, 39, of Fleetwood, N.C., passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021.
Stacey was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt and friend. She had the kindest heart and unconditional love for everyone. Stacey loved her family deeply and was devoted to each one daily. The relationship she had with her bother Lee, and sisters Stephanie, Lindsey and Taylor was not like any other. They taught her many things and Stacey taught them many life lessons. She participated in Special Olympics for nineteen years and had many awards and accomplished many goals. Stacey had the support of her teammates and especially from Coach Karen Poteat, which she loved dearly. Stacey had two fur babies, Oscar Ryan and Gracie Lou, whom she loves immensely.
Stacey had a cherished love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She loved her Lord and knew him as her personal Savior. She is rejoicing with Him in Heaven and her family will see her again.
Stacey is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Jim Critcher and Henry Strahan, and grandmother Virginia Strahan.
Left to cherish her memory is her father and mother, Rick and Phyllis Critcher; her sister Stephanie and husband Matt Boulanger and their children, Trey, Piper and Hadley; her brother Lee and wife Taylor Critcher: and her younger sister Lindsey Waln and her children Hunter, Levi and Harper; her grandmother Della Critcher; her uncle Jimmy and wife LeAnn and their children Michael, David and Allison; an uncle, Roy Strahan and his children Joshua and Rebecca.
Funeral services for Stacey Critcher will be private. She will be laid to rest in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.
The family requests memorial donations in Stacey’s name be made to Special Olympics Watauga County, 231 Complex Drive, Boone, NC 28607.
The family kindly requests that no food be sent.
Online condolences may be shared with the Critcher family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Critcher family.
