Key takeaways from Appalachian State football's post-practice interviews on March 31:
- Head coach Shawn Clark indicated that graduate transfer Chase Brice has the inside track on the starting quarterback position Clark said that Brice has thrown some really good passes during the spring practice sessions and is fitting in well with the other players.
- Clark reported that Watauga alum Anderson Castle has looked good in practice and should be in the mix come the fall. He noted that Castle has worked really hard on his conditioning, as well as now having had a chance to really study the running back role in the Mountaineer offense. Castle was a three-year starting quarterback for Watauga High School, as well as defensive back. He was recruited as a safety, but quickly was moved to outside linebacker his freshman year, then to running back early in his sophomore year after injuries to multiple RBs.
- Among the deepest positions on the App State roster looks to be wide receiver, which has four "super seniors" returning in Thomas Hennigan, Corey Sutton, Jalen Virgil, and Malik Williams. Clark made special note of how much Virgil has improved in the off-season. Along with the four super seniors, the wide receiver room includes 2 true freshmen, 2 redshirt freshmen 6 sophomores, 2 juniors, and 1 graduate transfer.
- Of the wide receivers, Clark said, "We have at least five starters."
- In a separate interview, Brice said he is having fun and really appreciative of the demands assistant coach Frank Ponce is making of him and how much he is learning, even after his earlier stints at Clemson and Duke. When asked to compare Power 5 vs. Group of 5 abilities, he suggested that there wasn't that much difference, maybe Group of 5 were a little smaller, but he was really impressed with the overall team speed at App State. He said that the wide receivers group was among the best he had seen, as a whole, and that one of his primary jobs was to get the ball into their hands, in space, and allow them to make plays.
- Also in a separate interview, Castle said that when he first got the call the week before the Campbell game last year to fill in at running back, he didn't really have an opportunity to study blocking schemes in great detail so his focus was to "just run north and south." He said he is now much more aware of where the gaps are supposed to be in the blocking schemes and much more comfortable in the position. He also stated that at approximately 203 lbs., he is pretty close to the weight he wants to be at the position without detracting from speed and quickness.
