BOONE – Coming into the March 16, first round matchup of Watauga vs. Mt. Tabor in the North Carolina state boys soccer tournament, the Spartans of Winston-Salem had given up only three goals for the entire season. Watauga almost doubled that number in cruising to a hard-fought, but comfortable 5-1 win to advance to the second round on March 18, also at Jack Groce Stadium, 6:00 pm.
Forward David Sprague picked up a hat trick on the night, scoring three goals – two in the first five minutes of the game. Wing Ayden Franklin was credited with assists on both of the early goals, and scored a goal of his own in the second half. Forward Hatch Sevensky rounded out the Pioneer scoring with a nifty goal late in the second half to help put the match out of reach as far as Mt. Tabor was concerned.
Watauga kicked off to start the match and, right from the get-go, was a blur of frenetic, but accurate ball movement with one- and two-touch passes looking for the open man and finding open space to attack. Mt. Tabor’s eleven seemed almost surprised and reeling on their heels as the Pioneer pressure on goal resulted in the two quick goals by Sprague. One he booted on the fly on a crossing kick from Franklin, the other a header that found the back of the net from a Franklin corner kick.
At roughly the 35 minute mark, however, Mt. Tabor seemed to settle in, find themselves, and organize some pressure of their own. After the Watauga defense put the ball out of bounds near the right corner flag, a long throw-in by the Spartans quickly was headed into Watauga’s goal and it was game on.
Both defenses rallied to close down their opposition’s pressure opportunities and return the ball upfield for the rest of the half. At intermission the score remained, 2-1.
The second half was as different story. Goals by Franklin, Sprague and, finally, Sevensky, seemed to deflate the Spartans. By the end, Watauga won the day with superior fitness, ball-handling skill individually and as a team, and on-field organization.
"Mt. Tabor is always a talented, athletic, well-coached, and organized team," the Pioneers head coach Josh Honeycutt said after the game. "Our game plan was to come out fast and we did just that. We may have surprised them, in fact, with those quick ball control passes. I am really proud of our guys in the way they executed tonight. Especially in the second half, our fitness was a big factor."
With the win, the No. 2 seeded Watauga (12-1) advances to play No. 7 Cox Mill (12-2-1), which survived a 2-1 defensive battle March 16 with visiting No. 10 seed, North Henderson in the bottom half of the West bracket.
Other 3A West Rd. 1 Scores:
- No. 11 Stuart Cramer 4, No. 6 Montgomery Central 0
- No. 3 Weddington 8, No. 14 North Iredell 0
- No. 16 Hickory 5, No. 1 Forestview 4
- No. 9 Marvin Ridge 3, No. 8 T.C. Roberson 2
- No. 12 Concord 3, No. 5 South Iredell 2
- No. 13 A.C. Reynolds 1, No. 4 Southwest Guilford 0
3A East Bracket Scores
- No. 1 D.H. Conley vs. No. 16 Eastern Alamance (unavailable)
- No. 8 Terry Sanford vs. No. 9 Northern Guilford (unavailable)
- No. 5 Jacksonville 3, No. 12 Triton 0
- No. 4 Southern Alamance 3, No. 13 Cleveland 1
- No. 3 Clayton 1, No. 14 Franklinton 0
- No. 6 Fike vs. No. 11 Chapel Hill (unavailable)
- No. 2 New Hanover 4, No. 15 Western Alamance 1
