HIGH SCHOOL
- The varsity and junior varsity matches vs. South Caldwell on Wednesday, Dec. 30, were cancelled.
- Watauga junior Sophie Beach placed fifth (19:56.90) on Dec. 22 at the A.C. Reynolds Holiday 5000 meters cross country meet. A.C. Reynolds sophomore Ella Kepple (19:05.20) was the first place finisher, followed by three Asheville runners. Watauga’s Rachel Cathey, Gwendolyn Anderson, Andriana Rink, and Brianna Anderson finished in the 7-8-9-10 places, giving the Pioneers half of the top 10. TEAM SCORES: 1. Asheville (22); 2. Watauga (34); 3. T.C. Roberson (74).
- In a tight men’s 5000 meter race at the A.C. Reynolds Holiday meet, Watauga seniors Hastings Holt (16:53.20) and Korben Anderson (16:58.90) placed second and third, respectively, just seconds behind A.C. Reynolds junior Ben Kepple (16:49.00). Haden Miller of WHS placed sixth (17:26.10). TEAM SCORES: 1. T.C. Roberson (34); 2. Watauga (39); 3. Asheville (53)
COLLEGE
- Appalachian State senior cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles has been named the Sun Belt Conference “Player of the Year” by PFF College. According to PFF, Jean-Charles had the rare accomplishment of posting an identical forced incompletion rate and catch-allowed rate (33.3 percent) on 50-plus targets this season. On 33 targets in single coverage, he allowed just four catches for 49 yards while forcing 18 incompletions. Officially to this point, Jean-Charles was credited with an FBS-best 16 pass breakups, one interception (for an FBS-best 17 passes defended) and 36 tackles.
- The Sporting News named App State cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles and guard Ryan Neuzil as second team All-Americans on Tuesday, Dec. 29. They received similar recognition from PFF College last week. Jean-Charles is a member of the Mountaineer defense that remains the only FBS team allowing their opponents to complete less than 50 percent of their passes (47.9 percent). Neuzil was the top-ranked offensive lineman in the Sun Belt in 2020, according to PFF College, and helped App State’s offense rush for 500 yards in the Myrtle Beach Bowl victory vs. North Texas.
- App State men’s basketball pulled to within two points with under nine minutes to play on Dec. 22, but fell 67-53 at Auburn University in the Mountaineers’ final non-conference game of the season.
- App State men’s golf announced the signing of Josh Buxbaum. He is from Wake Forest and currently ranks No. 6 in North Carolina’s Tarheel Youth Golf Association Junior Boys for the class of 2021, averaging 73.82 per round.
PROFESSIONAL
On Dec. 28, the Carolina Panthers announced that attendance for their last home game on Jan. 3 vs. the New Orleans Saints has been rolled back to just 1,500 due to the spike in COVID-19.
